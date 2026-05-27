Bubble Generator Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Innovations in Nano-bubble Technology Propel the Market by Offering Superior Performance and Environmental Benefits

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bubble Generator Market Till 2025: Distribution by Type of Bubble, Type of Technology, Type of End-user, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bubble generator market, valued at USD 1.31 billion in the current year, is projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.85%
The market encompasses devices used in diverse sectors such as industrial operations, environmental management, and entertainment. These generators cater to varying needs like enhancing gas dissolvability in liquids or improving water quality, making them crucial in industries such as wastewater treatment, aquaculture, and food processing.
Recent market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for bubble generators in water treatment solutions due to global water scarcity issues. Additionally, sustainable agricultural and aquaculture practices have further accelerated the adoption of these generators, essential for aeration and nutrient distribution. Innovations, particularly in nano-bubble technology, have propelled the market by offering superior performance and environmental benefits.
Bubble Generator Market: Key Segments
Market Share by Type of Bubble
The market is segmented by bubble type into fine, micro, and nano. The nano segment currently holds the largest market share and is expected to grow rapidly due to properties like high surface area-to-volume ratio and neutral buoyancy, enhancing gas and solid solubility.
Market Share by Type of Technology
Technologies include diffused air systems, electrolytic generators, mechanical aerators, and ultrasonic generators. Ultrasonic generators dominate due to their ability to generate micro and nano-sized bubbles using high-frequency sound waves.
Market Share by Type of End-User
End-user segments include agriculture & aquaculture, chemicals, food & beverage, mining, power generation, and water treatment. Agriculture & aquaculture lead the market, driven by technologies that boost productivity and efficiency.
In aquaculture, these generators improve water quality, aiding fish health and reducing disease risks. In agriculture, they enhance water and nutrient quality, significantly increasing crop yield.
Market Share by Company Size
The market is divided by company size into large and SMEs. While large enterprises currently dominate, SMEs are predicted to grow faster due to their adaptability, innovation, and focus on specialized markets.
Market Share by Geographical Regions
Regions include North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, MENA, and others, with Asia leading currently. Growth here is driven by ongoing industry investments and innovations, especially in agriculture and aquaculture.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- How many companies are currently engaged in the bubble generator market?
- Which are the leading companies?
- What factors influence market evolution?
- What is the current and future market size?
- What is the market CAGR?
- How is market opportunity distributed across segments?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.31 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$2.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Acniti
- Agrona
- All-Pumps
- AquaB Nanobubble Innovations
- Canadian Pond
- Energenius Technologies
- Fine Bubble Technologies
- Gasion Airtec
- KAESER KOMPRESSOREN
- Kasco Marine
- Kinboshi
- Moleaer
- NanobOx
- NanoKriti
- nice Neotech Medical Systems
- Nikuni
- NITTA
- OxiGenesis
- OxyDoser
- Ozone India
- Pacific Water
- PENTAIR PLC
- Pure Water Enterprises
- Qingdao Ozonier Purification Equipment
- Rapid Water Technologies
- Shandong Sundon Technology
- Shanghai Edon Mechanical & Electrical Equipment
- Shanghai Mutao Environmental Technology
- Solari Water
- SSI Aeration
- Sulzer
- taisei kogyo
- TOFLE
- Trident Bubble Technologies
- Velim Ecological Solutions
- VIETNAM MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT
- Xylem
Additional Benefits
- Complimentary Excel data packs.
- 15% free content customization.
- Report walkthrough session.
- Complimentary update on older reports.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3sq1k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment