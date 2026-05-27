Bubble Generator Market Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: Innovations in Nano-bubble Technology Propel the Market by Offering Superior Performance and Environmental Benefits

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bubble Generator Market Till 2025: Distribution by Type of Bubble, Type of Technology, Type of End-user, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global bubble generator market, valued at USD 1.31 billion in the current year, is projected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.85%

The market encompasses devices used in diverse sectors such as industrial operations, environmental management, and entertainment. These generators cater to varying needs like enhancing gas dissolvability in liquids or improving water quality, making them crucial in industries such as wastewater treatment, aquaculture, and food processing.

Recent market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for bubble generators in water treatment solutions due to global water scarcity issues. Additionally, sustainable agricultural and aquaculture practices have further accelerated the adoption of these generators, essential for aeration and nutrient distribution. Innovations, particularly in nano-bubble technology, have propelled the market by offering superior performance and environmental benefits.

Bubble Generator Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Bubble

The market is segmented by bubble type into fine, micro, and nano. The nano segment currently holds the largest market share and is expected to grow rapidly due to properties like high surface area-to-volume ratio and neutral buoyancy, enhancing gas and solid solubility.

Market Share by Type of Technology

Technologies include diffused air systems, electrolytic generators, mechanical aerators, and ultrasonic generators. Ultrasonic generators dominate due to their ability to generate micro and nano-sized bubbles using high-frequency sound waves.

Market Share by Type of End-User

End-user segments include agriculture & aquaculture, chemicals, food & beverage, mining, power generation, and water treatment. Agriculture & aquaculture lead the market, driven by technologies that boost productivity and efficiency.

In aquaculture, these generators improve water quality, aiding fish health and reducing disease risks. In agriculture, they enhance water and nutrient quality, significantly increasing crop yield.

Market Share by Company Size

The market is divided by company size into large and SMEs. While large enterprises currently dominate, SMEs are predicted to grow faster due to their adaptability, innovation, and focus on specialized markets.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Regions include North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, MENA, and others, with Asia leading currently. Growth here is driven by ongoing industry investments and innovations, especially in agriculture and aquaculture.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in the bubble generator market?

Which are the leading companies?

What factors influence market evolution?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the market CAGR?

How is market opportunity distributed across segments?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $2.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Acniti

Agrona

All-Pumps

AquaB Nanobubble Innovations

Canadian Pond

Energenius Technologies

Fine Bubble Technologies

Gasion Airtec

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN

Kasco Marine

Kinboshi

Moleaer

NanobOx

NanoKriti

nice Neotech Medical Systems

Nikuni

NITTA

OxiGenesis

OxyDoser

Ozone India

Pacific Water

PENTAIR PLC

Pure Water Enterprises

Qingdao Ozonier Purification Equipment

Rapid Water Technologies

Shandong Sundon Technology

Shanghai Edon Mechanical & Electrical Equipment

Shanghai Mutao Environmental Technology

Solari Water

SSI Aeration

Sulzer

taisei kogyo

TOFLE

Trident Bubble Technologies

Velim Ecological Solutions

VIETNAM MANAGEMENT & DEVELOPMENT

Xylem

Additional Benefits

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For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3sq1k

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