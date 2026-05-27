Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Annual General Meeting Held

The Annual General Meeting of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA was held today, 27 May 2026. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposals from the Board of Directors and the recommendations of the Nomination Committee.

The General Meeting resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 2.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on 8 June 2026 and will accrue to registered shareholders of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA as of 27 May 2026.

The shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be traded ex-dividend as of 28 May 2026.

A copy of the signed minutes from the Annual General Meeting of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA is attached.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

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