viaim Secures RMB 100 Million A+ Funding, Joins Forces With Transsion to Reshape the AI Agent Hardware Landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- viaim , a pioneer in AI-driven workplace hardware, has closed an RMB 100-million-level A+ funding round with Transsion Holdings as a strategic investor. The two companies have formalized a partnership to bring to market a new class of proactive AI assistant hardware built around autonomous perception, decision-making, and execution.

viaim brings over 14 years of expertise in AI speech and hardware-software integration, alongside a million-scale base of real-world workplace user data. Transsion, a leading smartphone brand with dominant market share across Africa, contributes a vast global distribution network, manufacturing scale, and localized market knowledge. The alliance targets moving AI hardware beyond proof-of-concept and into mainstream global adoption.

Anchoring this momentum is OpenNote, viaim's flagship product, available alongside RecDot and NoteKit. Designed for sports and everyday use, OpenNote offers an open-ear, non-intrusive wear experience, integrating dynamic sound-wave cancellation for reduced sound leakage, real-time AI translation across 78-plus languages and 145 dialects, and up to 53 hours of battery life. It has received both the 2025 Red Dot Design Award and Japan's Good Design Award. All products follow viaim's "5+X" strategy, grounding each release in five core strengths, namely design, comfort, sound quality, noise cancellation, and battery life, before extending through evolving AI large-model capabilities.





With over 1.5 million registered users across 50-plus industries and 200 countries, viaim is evolving from recording and transcription hardware into an office AI Agent platform.

"For AI Agents to truly deliver value, they need hardware that remains continuously connected and capable of perceiving the real world. Earbuds are the ideal physical interface for personal AI," said Ma Xiao, Founder and CEO of viaim. "Transsion's expertise in on-device hardware and mobile AI services aligns strongly with our vision. Combined with our million-scale workplace user profiles and technology foundation, we aim to accelerate AI Agents from meeting rooms into people's daily lives."

More viaim product information is available through its official website, social channels, Shopee , and Lazada .

About viaim

viaim is a global pioneer in software-and-hardware workplace intelligent assistants, rooted in over 14 years of AI speech and hardware expertise. Serving more than 1.5 million users across 200-plus countries and regions, it aims to make intelligent work simpler.

Media Contact

Contact Name: Amy Tsai

Email: caixiaoya@viaim.ai



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83fc82ab-1b5c-49ee-972e-6f6641a53f28