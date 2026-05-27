Roofing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roofing Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Material, Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global roofing market is projected to expand significantly, growing from USD 88.38 billion today to USD 146.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.73%

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for durable and energy-efficient roofing materials, along with a surge in construction activities and a rising interest in solar roofing solutions.

The roofing industry covers various materials and techniques essential for protecting buildings from external elements. Asphalt shingles and clay & concrete tiles are currently popular choices for residential roofs, while there is also a burgeoning market for metal and composite shingles due to their durability and minimal maintenance needs. New innovations in the industry include solar tiles, green roofs, and smart roofing solutions that integrate technology with natural elements.

Roofing Market Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Detailed analysis of key market segments by material, application, end user, and geography.

Detailed analysis of key market segments by material, application, end user, and geography. Competitive Landscape: Examination of roofing market companies based on establishment year, size, HQ location, and ownership.

Examination of roofing market companies based on establishment year, size, HQ location, and ownership. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles highlighting company details, financials, management, and recent developments.

In-depth profiles highlighting company details, financials, management, and recent developments. Megatrends, Patent and Development Analysis: Evaluation of trends, patents, and recent market developments.

Evaluation of trends, patents, and recent market developments. Porter's Five Forces and SWOT Analysis: Competitive dynamics and internal/external factors impacting the roofing market.

Competitive dynamics and internal/external factors impacting the roofing market. Value Chain Analysis: Insight into the phases and stakeholders in the market.

Roofing Market Key Segments

Material Type The market is segmented into asphalt shingles, clay & concrete tiles, metal, synthetic, wood shingles, and others. Asphalt shingles hold the largest market share due to their affordability, durability, and ease of installation.

The market is segmented into asphalt shingles, clay & concrete tiles, metal, synthetic, wood shingles, and others. Asphalt shingles hold the largest market share due to their affordability, durability, and ease of installation. Application Type It is divided into new construction and repair & replacement. Currently, new construction dominates due to urbanization that boosts various construction activities, notably in housing. The repair & replacement segment is growing rapidly as maintenance of older infrastructure becomes imperative.

It is divided into new construction and repair & replacement. Currently, new construction dominates due to urbanization that boosts various construction activities, notably in housing. The repair & replacement segment is growing rapidly as maintenance of older infrastructure becomes imperative. End-User Type This includes commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The residential segment currently leads due to increasing construction, renovation, and replacement projects, with a significant push from energy-efficient and solar roofing systems. However, the commercial sector is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to investments in durable and energy-saving roofing solutions for office buildings and warehouses.

This includes commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. The residential segment currently leads due to increasing construction, renovation, and replacement projects, with a significant push from energy-efficient and solar roofing systems. However, the commercial sector is expected to grow at a faster rate owing to investments in durable and energy-saving roofing solutions for office buildings and warehouses. Geographical Regions The market spans North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. North America takes the lead, driven by a strong demand for roofing in the US and Canada, coupled with high rates of roof replacements due to robust construction activities.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Number of companies in the roofing market?

Leading companies and their market positions?

Main factors influencing the market evolution?

Current and anticipated market size and CAGR?

Distribution of opportunities across key segments?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $88.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $146.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

3M Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Atlas Roofing

Beacon Roofing Supply

Carlisle

CertainTeed

Crown Building Products

CSR

Dow Chemical

Duro Last Roofing

Elevate

ETEX

Fletcher Building

Meiko Electronics

Nippon

GAF

IKO Industries

Metal Sales Manufacturing

North American Roofing

Owens Corning

TAMKO

Wienerberger

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel data packs for report modules.

15% free content customization.

Interactive report walkthrough session with research team.

Complimentary updates for reports over 6-12 months old.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbvoaa

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