Nutrigenomics Market Outlook 2026–2031: 15+% CAGR, Rising Demand for Personalized Nutrition and Preventive Healthcare to Drive Market Expansion, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the nutrigenomics market size is projected to grow from USD 0.80 billion in 2025 to USD 0.92 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.19% during 2026–2031, supported by increasing consumer demand for personalized dietary recommendations and advancements in genomics technologies. The market expansion is driven by growing interest in understanding the relationship between genes, nutrition, and health outcomes, along with rising adoption of DNA-based nutrition testing solutions across healthcare and wellness sectors.

Market growth is fueled by increasing awareness regarding preventive healthcare and lifestyle-related disorders. Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized nutrition plans based on genetic profiles to improve overall health, manage chronic diseases, and optimize fitness and wellness outcomes. Nutrigenomics solutions are gaining traction in areas such as weight management, cardiovascular health, metabolic disorders, sports nutrition, and healthy aging.

Technological advancements are playing a major role in shaping the nutrigenomics market. Innovations in genomic sequencing, bioinformatics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics are improving the accuracy and accessibility of personalized nutrition recommendations. Companies are increasingly integrating digital health platforms, mobile applications, and cloud-based analytics tools to provide consumers with real-time insights and customized wellness programs. Additionally, growing accessibility to direct-to-consumer genetic testing services is supporting broader adoption of nutrigenomics solutions globally.

Nutrigenomics Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the nutrigenomics market, driven by strong consumer awareness regarding personalized healthcare, advanced genomics infrastructure, and increasing adoption of preventive wellness solutions.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to increasing healthcare awareness, rising disposable incomes, growing demand for personalized wellness services, and expanding adoption of digital health technologies across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by increasing investments in genomics research, growing focus on preventive healthcare, and rising adoption of personalized nutrition and wellness programs.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Assessment of the nutrigenomics market requires careful evaluation of evolving consumer health preferences, scientific developments, and commercial adoption patterns. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research approach that combines multiple validated data sources with expert review, helping decision-makers rely on findings that are transparent, consistent, and grounded in observable market activity.”

Nutrigenomics Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Personalized Nutrition and DNA-Based Wellness Programs

Consumers are increasingly utilizing genetic testing services and personalized dietary recommendations to support preventive healthcare and lifestyle management.

Integration of AI and Digital Health Platforms in Nutrigenomics

Companies are incorporating artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, and mobile health applications to improve nutrition analysis, consumer engagement, and personalized wellness planning.

Nutrigenomics Market Segmentation Overview

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Obesity

Cancer Research

Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Other Applications

By Product

Diagnostic Kits and Reagents

Nutrition

Vitamins & Minerals

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Phytochemicals

Others

By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes & Universities

Direct-to-Consumer Companies

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Firms

Nutrition & Fitness Centers

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Online Platforms

Retail Pharmacies



Healthcare-Practitioner Sales

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/nutrigenomics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Nutrigenomics Market Competitive Outlook

The nutrigenomics market features biotechnology companies, genetic testing providers, wellness technology firms, and personalized nutrition solution providers focusing on expanding genomics-based health services and improving consumer engagement. Market participants are investing in advanced sequencing technologies, AI-enabled analytics platforms, and digital wellness applications to strengthen personalized healthcare offerings. Strategic collaborations, product innovation, and expansion of direct-to-consumer genetic testing services are also shaping competitive dynamics within the market.

Major Companies in the Nutrigenomics Market include:

Nutrigenomix Inc.

DNAfit

GX Sciences

Mapmygenome India Ltd.

Xcode Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

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