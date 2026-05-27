AtaiBeckley to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2026

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtaiBeckley Inc. (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“AtaiBeckley” or “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences in June 2026.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Dates: June 2 – 4, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Participation: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Presentation date and time: Wednesday, June 3, 12:15 PM ET

Webcast link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/NgCqua4VVQjq9ibVWHVWca/guest_book?session_id=fpBDEvLFcurTNSUMHyQshL



Oppenheimer CNS and Neuro-Muscular Summit

Date: June 10, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Participation: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Presentation date and time: Wednesday, June 10, 1:35 PM ET

7th Annual HCW Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference

Dates: June 15 – 16, 2026

Location: Virtual

Participation: Virtual company presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation date and time: Monday, June 15, 7:00 AM ET

Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/317a324f-bca6-4042-87a0-6c554abf6686



UBS Virtual CNS Day

Date: June 15, 2026

Location: Virtual

Participation: Fireside chat and one-to-one meetings

Presentation date and time: Monday, June 15, 4:30 PM ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the investor section of the AtaiBeckley website, under Events. The archived webcasts will be available for at least 30 days after the event.

About AtaiBeckley Inc.

AtaiBeckley is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to transform patient outcomes by developing rapid-acting, durable and convenient mental health treatments. AtaiBeckley’s pipeline of novel therapies includes BPL-003 (mebufotenin benzoate nasal spray) for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), VLS-01 (DMT buccal film) for TRD and EMP-01 ((R)-MDMA HCI) for social anxiety disorder. BPL-003 is in Phase 3 planning, VLS-01 and EMP-01 are in Phase 2 clinical development. The Company is also advancing a drug discovery program to identify novel, non-hallucinogenic 5-HT2AR agonists for opioid use disorder and TRD. These programs aim to create breakthroughs in mental health through transformative interventional psychiatry therapies that can integrate seamlessly into healthcare systems.

For the latest updates and to learn more about the AtaiBeckley mission, visit www.ataibeckley.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and on X.

Contact Information:

Investors:

Jason Awe, PhD

VP, Investor Relations

IR@ataibeckley.com

Media:

Charlotte Chorley

Associate Director, Communications

PR@ataibeckley.com