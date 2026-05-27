INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Discover Investors Who Received Capital One (NYSE: COF) Shares in Connection with Capital One’s Acquisition of Discover in May 2025 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former Discover Financial Services (“Discover”) investors who received shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (“Capital One” or the “Company”) in connection with Capital One’s acquisition of Discover on May 18, 2025 (“Merger”).

CAPITAL ONE STOCK DROPS AFTER MAY MERGER

Capital One is a McLean, Virginia–based bank holding company that offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including consumer and commercial banking, auto loans, and rewards credit cards. The Company states, “Today, we are one of the most widely recognized brands in banking — serving more than 100 million customers across a diverse set of businesses.” Since the closing of the Merger, the Company’s stock price has declined in value.

If you are a former Discover investor with losses, please fill out this form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

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