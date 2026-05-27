3D Printing Materials Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2025-2035: Startup Ecosystem, Patent Analysis, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Materials Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Material, Form, Technology, Application, End Users and Geography" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printing materials market is poised to expand significantly, rising from USD 2.1 billion in the current year to a projected USD 14.6 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 19.3%

The report offers detailed insights on market segments, competitive landscape, company profiles, megatrends, patent analysis, and Porter's Five Forces. It answers key questions regarding the number of companies engaged in the market, influential factors, market size, CAGR, and future opportunities. The report delivers comprehensive market analysis with revenue projections, offering valuable insights for market leaders and new entrants. It aids stakeholders in understanding competitive dynamics and market trends, enabling data-driven decision-making.

Growth is attributed to technological breakthroughs transforming the manufacturing sector, particularly in the aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries. By enabling the creation of intricate models using digital designs, 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, offers benefits like reduced material waste and the ability to produce complex geometries.

Continuous advancements in biocompatible materials and material science contribute to the development of materials with superior mechanical properties and enhanced thermal and chemical resistance. The drive towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions further propels market growth. The adoption of 3D printing technology across various sectors promises innovative applications and significant market expansion throughout the forecast period.

3D Printing Materials Market: Key Segments

By Type of Material: The market is segmented into ceramics, metals, plastics, and others, with the plastic segment holding the majority share. Its affordability, complexity in design, low weight, and less waste make plastics a preferred choice.

The market is segmented into ceramics, metals, plastics, and others, with the plastic segment holding the majority share. Its affordability, complexity in design, low weight, and less waste make plastics a preferred choice. By Form: Segmented into filaments, liquid, and powder, filaments currently dominate due to their distinctive properties and high melting point. However, the powder segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years.

Segmented into filaments, liquid, and powder, filaments currently dominate due to their distinctive properties and high melting point. However, the powder segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years. By Technology: Technologies like direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), and stereolithography (SLA) are part of the market segmentation. FDM technology leads due to its compatibility and efficiency.

Technologies like direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), and stereolithography (SLA) are part of the market segmentation. FDM technology leads due to its compatibility and efficiency. By Applications: Prototyping, manufacturing, and other applications categorize the market. Prototyping remains the largest segment, driven by lower labor costs and minimized waste.

Prototyping, manufacturing, and other applications categorize the market. Prototyping remains the largest segment, driven by lower labor costs and minimized waste. By End Users: The market serves industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, electronics, and healthcare. Aerospace and defense lead due to the demand for lightweight materials, with the automotive sector expected to grow rapidly.

The market serves industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, electronics, and healthcare. Aerospace and defense lead due to the demand for lightweight materials, with the automotive sector expected to grow rapidly. By Geographical Regions: Geographically, North America holds the majority share, while Asia is anticipated to experience the fastest growth.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $14.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Global



STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE 3D PRINTING MATERIALS MARKET

3D Printing Materials Market: Market Landscape of Startups

Analysis by Year of Establishment

Analysis by Company Size

Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

Analysis by Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Analysis by Type of Material

Analysis by Form

Analysis by Technology

Analysis by Application

Analysis by End Users

PATENT ANLYSIS

D Printing Material Market: Patent Analysis

Analysis by Patent Publication Year

Analysis by Patent Application Year

Analysis of Granted Patents and Patent Applications by Publication Year

Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

Analysis by CPC Symbols

Analysis by Type of Applicant

Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

Leading Individual Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents

3D Printing Materials Market: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

Analysis by Patent Characteristics

3D Printing Materials Market: Patent Valuation

Leading Patents by Number of Citations

COMPANY PROFILES: Leading Players in the 3D Printing Materials Market

3D Systems Company Overview Company Portfolio Financial Details Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Arkema

EOS

Evonik Industries

ExOne

General Electric

Hoganas

Materialise NV

Stratasys

Royal DSM

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dx826h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment