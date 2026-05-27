Chitosan Research and Forecast Report 2025: A $58.54 Billion Market by 2035 - Asia is Expected to See Rapid Growth, While North America Leads in Market Share

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chitosan Market Forecast Till 2035, Distribution by Type of Source, Type of Grade, Application, Company Size, Type of Business Model, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chitosan market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.84 billion in the current year to USD 58.54 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.05% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Chitosan is becoming increasingly popular in commercial fields such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and agriculture due to its beneficial properties like anticoagulation, biodegradability, and biocompatibility. This polysaccharide, derived from the chitin found in shells of shellfish like lobsters, crabs, and shrimp, possesses attractive traits including non-toxicity, hydrophobicity, and reactive amino (-NH2) and hydroxyl (-OH) groups within its chemical framework, making it suitable for treating wastewater.



The food and beverage sector has also embraced chitosan as a thickening and clarifying additive, which has further boosted its demand. To meet this rising demand, several industry leaders are taking steps to expand their product offerings and production capabilities. Notably, recent research has led to the creation of chitosan nanoparticles, which can serve as an innovative method for gene transfer in plant tissues.

North America captures the majority share of the market. This leading position is likely a result of the increasing demand for bio-based cosmetics and skincare products. Additionally, the consumer preference for organic skincare, the North American government is implementing significant measures for water purification using naturally sourced, non-toxic materials like chitosan, which is anticipated to boost the demand for chitosan-based products in the region.



On the other hand, Asia is anticipated to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be linked to the expansion of the cosmetic industry, which is incorporating chitosan into the production of skincare and haircare items. Additionally, countries in Asia such as India, China, and Japan are making substantial investments in bio-based chemicals aimed at municipal wastewater treatment.

Additionally, numerous research initiatives are being undertaken by industry leaders to investigate its applications across various sectors. Given the continuous efforts and increasing demand in these industries, the chitosan market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Chitosan Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Source



Based on type of source, the global chitosan market is segmented into crabs, prawns, shrimps, squids and others. According to our estimates, currently, the shrimps segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is largely due to the abundant waste produced from shrimp shells, which serves as a primary source of chitosan. Additionally, the cost-effectiveness of shrimp shells and their eco-friendly characteristics make them the preferred choice for creating cosmetic additives, water treatment solutions, and textile treatments aimed at reducing antimicrobial effects.



However, chitosan derived from squids is projected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its superior biocompatibility, molecular weight, and greater degree of acetylation, making it an exceptional candidate for pharmaceutical product manufacturing and biomedical research applications.



Market Share by Type of Grade



Based on type of grade, the global chitosan market is segmented into industrial grade, food grade and pharmaceutical grade. According to our estimates, currently, the industrial grade segment captures the majority of the market share. Chitosan is widely utilized in wastewater management and the food and beverage sector as a clarifying agent, which boosts its demand in these industries. Additionally, the movement towards natural preservatives and the increasing awareness of environmental issues are key factors contributing to its prevalence.



However, the pharmaceutical grade chitosan is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to its extensive use in the creation of drug delivery systems and tissue engineering applications.



Market Share by Application



Based on application, the global chitosan market is segmented into wastewater treatment, dietary supplement, cosmetic products, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical and biomedical products, food & beverages, biopesticides and others. According to our estimates, currently, the wastewater treatment segment captures the majority of the market share. This trend can be linked to the increasing application of chitosan as a flocculant to minimize microbial contamination in municipal wastewater.



However, the pharmaceutical and biomedical items are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by a rising demand for chitosan in wound care and tissue engineering.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global chitosan market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. According to our estimates, currently, the carbon capture and utilization segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to their increasing investment in research and development, wide range of products, and extensive production capabilities. As demand rises, numerous startup companies are also entering the chitosan market, which is projected to experience significant growth potential in the coming years and is expected to expand at a consistent CAGR.



Market Share by Type of End User



Based on type of end user, the global chitosan market is segmented into agriculture, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, water treatment plant, food & beverage industry and others. According to our estimates, currently, the water treatment segment holds the highest market share, which can be attributed to the growing adoption of chitosan as a flocculant and heavy metal ion scavenger in municipal and industrial water treatment applications, as well as rising regulatory pressures for biodegradable and non-toxic alternatives



Additionally, the pharmaceutical segment is envisaged to witness a relatively high growth rate due to the increasing utilization of chitosan in advanced drug delivery systems and tissue engineering, driven by its biocompatibility and mucoadhesive properties.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.84 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $58.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.0% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiles

Advanced BIOPOLYMERS AS

Agratech

Austanz Chitin

CarboMer

Chitolytic

DuPont Corporation

Golden-Shell Pharmaceuticals

GTC Bio Corporation

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

KIMICA Corporation

Kitozyme,

Kraeber & Co. GmbH

Meron Group

Marshall Marine Products

Primex EHF

Panvo Organics

Qingdao Haijia Biology and Technology

Tidal Vision

Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory

Zhejiang Aoxing Biotechnology

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