PLNT Investor Alert: Did Planet Fitness Mislead Investors about its Membership Growth? BFA Law Notifies Investors with Losses of the Pending Securities Fraud Investigation

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Planet Fitness, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/planet-fitness-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Planet Fitness ($PLNT) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud regarding Planet Fitness’s failed marketing campaign that alienated the company’s core market and led to disappointing membership growth during the key Q1 sign-up period.

Securities fraud regarding Planet Fitness’s failed marketing campaign that alienated the company’s core market and led to disappointing membership growth during the key Q1 sign-up period. Stock Decline: May 7, 2026 – 31% Stock Drop

May 7, 2026 – 31% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Planet Fitness Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Planet Fitness is a large franchisor and operator of fitness centers across the United States. The company aims to offer a fitness experience in a non-intimidating environment, which it calls the Judgement Free Zone.

BFA is investigating whether Planet Fitness made false and misleading statements to investors regarding the purported success of its marketing campaign to focus on “fitness-minded” members.

Why did Planet Fitness’s Stock Drop?



On May 7, 2026, Planet Fitness released its Q1 2026 financial results. The company announced disappointing membership growth and cut 2026 revenue growth guidance from approximately 9% to about 7% and adjusted EBITDA growth guidance from roughly 10% to approximately 6%. During the same-day earnings call, the company stated that its marketing “may have pivoted too far” as the company “shift[ed] from [its] lighthearted approachable tone” to one that “increased penetration with the fitness-minded.”

This news caused the price of Planet Fitness stock to decline $19.95 per share, or 31%, from a closing price of $63.96 per share on May 6, 2026, to $44.01 per share on May 7, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/planet-fitness-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Planet Fitness, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/planet-fitness-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/planet-fitness-class-action-lawsuit

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