HUBG Investor Alert: Did Hub Group Mislead Investors about its Financials? BFA Law Notifies Investors with Losses of the Pending Securities Fraud Investigation

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for potential securities fraud after significant stock drops.

If you invested in Hub Group, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Hub Group ($HUBG) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud regarding Hub Group’s financial restatements for the first nine months of 2025 and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 due to prematurely or incorrectly recognized transactions.

Securities fraud regarding Hub Group’s financial restatements for the first nine months of 2025 and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 due to prematurely or incorrectly recognized transactions. Stock Declines: February 6, 2026 - 18% Stock Drop May 12, 2026 - 13% Stock Drop

Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Hub Group Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Hub Group is a supply chain solutions provider that offers transportation and logistics management services. Hub Group is one of the largest freight transportation providers in North America.

BFA is investigating Hub Group’s financial statements for the first nine months of 2025 and for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, due to prematurely or incorrectly recognized transactions.

Why did Hub Group’s Stock Drop?

On February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced that it would delay the full release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and will restate its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 due to an error that understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable.

This news caused the price of Hub Group stock to decline $9.37 per share, or 18%, from a closing price of $51.33 per share on February 5, 2026, to $41.96 per share on February 6, 2026.

Then, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that its previously issued audited financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. Hub Group stated that it identified premature or incorrectly recognized transactions and that it expects to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.

This news caused the price of Hub Group stock to decline $5.24 per share, or 13%, from a closing price of $41.86 per share on May 11, 2026, to $36.62 per share on May 12, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Hub Group, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit

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