ERC-7943 Achieves Final Status as Ethereum’s Standard for Real-World Asset Tokenization

Barcelona, Spain, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERC-7943, the Universal Real-World Asset (uRWA) standard, has reached Final status within Ethereum’s formal standards process. The specification is now frozen - with its interface, error definitions, event signatures, and behavioral requirements fixed - and is available for production adoption across Ethereum and EVM-compatible networks.





ERC-7943 defines a minimal, vendor-neutral interface for the compliant tokenization of real-world assets. The standard addresses transfer validation, asset freezing, forced transfers, and enforcement actions without binding implementers to a specific identity provider, jurisdictional framework, or compliance stack. This approach enables institutions and developers to deploy regulated assets across jurisdictions while retaining flexibility over underlying compliance infrastructure.

“ERC-7943 gives institutions and developers a modular interface for compliance, transfer controls, and enforcement, so they can deploy regulated assets in any jurisdiction without depending on a single vendor’s stack,”

said Dario Lo Buglio, lead author of ERC-7943. “Compliance becomes pluggable since the standard separates the on-chain interface from the underlying KYC, sanctions, and jurisdiction logic.”

Final status represents the threshold for enterprise adoption in Ethereum’s standards process, as proposals may undergo substantial changes before reaching this stage. ERC-7943 attained Final status following multiple cycles of community review through Ethereum Magicians and the EIP working group. With the standard now finalized, institutions and infrastructure providers can build on a stable specification designed for long-term interoperability.

Early adoption is already underway. The Capital Markets and Technology Association (CMTA) has integrated ERC-7943 into recent releases of CMTAT, its open-source tokenization framework deployed in institutional initiatives globally. Chainlink has separately demonstrated compatibility through a public pull request tied to its Asset Compliance Engine (ACE). Brickken plans to integrate ERC-7943 into upcoming institutional infrastructure upgrades, with the standard expected to become the default framework across its product suite. These developments signal a transition from specification to active deployment across infrastructure and compliance environments.

The coalition supporting ERC-7943 has grown since its September 2025 announcement and now spans the full RWA stack, encompassing issuance platforms, infrastructure providers, exchanges, marketplaces, identity vendors, and audit firms. Backers and contributors include Bit2me, Brickken, Casper Network, CMTA, Compellio, Dekalabs, DigiShares, Forte Protocol, FullyTokenized, Propchain, RealEstate.Exchange, Stobox, and Zoth. Hacken and QuillAudits serve as security and audit partners.

The standard is open for adoption by issuers, infrastructure providers, and developers building tokenized financial instruments. Documentation, reference implementations, and community channels are available at erc7943.org. The full specification is published at eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-7943.

About DigiShares

DigiShares is a market-leading provider of white-label software for the compliant issuance, management, and trading of tokenized real-world assets. The platform enables asset owners and fund managers to fractionalize assets, onboard global investors at low cost, and provide peer-to-peer or exchange-based liquidity through integrations with regulated venues such as RealEstate.Exchange. With more than 200 clients worldwide, offices in the US and Denmark, a network of 80+ legal partners, and integrations across Ethereum, Polygon, and other EVM chains, DigiShares offers one of the most flexible and customizable solutions in the industry. See www.digishares.io.

PR Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE

info@zexprwire.com



