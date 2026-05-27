Cellulose Market Forecast Report 2025-2035 - Rising Demand for Biodegradable, Cost-Efficient Cellulose-Based Products and Advancements in Regenerated Cellulose

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Market Forecast Till 2035; Distribution by Derivative Type, Source, Modification Type, Manufacturing Process, Purity, Application, Company Size, Business Model, End User and Geographical Regions: Industry Trend and Future Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cellulose market size is estimated to grow from USD 144.21 billion in the current year to USD 226.79 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.20% during the forecast period, till 2035.



In recent times, the demand for cellulose has increased across different industrial sectors, which is expected to drive the market forward in the coming years. Cellulose, a lengthy polymer produced from plant wood pulp, is widely recognized for its eco-friendly, breathable, and durable characteristics, making it a popular choice in the textile industry and other sectors for creating apparel and various cellulose-based products.



Beyond textiles, derivatives of cellulose like cellulose fiber, cellulose ethers, cellulose esters, and microcrystalline cellulose have become essential in many food manufacturing operations. It serves as a binder for ice cream, an emulsifier, a fat replacer in gels, and plays a significant role in the digestive process. Moreover, cellulose fiber is highly favored for biodegradable packaging and non-woven materials. The cosmetics sector has also gravitated toward cellulose for creating beauty and skincare products, representing a critical growth factor for the market.



As the interest in cellulose grows across diverse industries, numerous industry leaders are concentrating on the development of cellulose-based materials that are sustainable, cost-efficient, and biodegradable. Additionally, various industry leaders are advancing the development of next-generation cellulose, regenerated cellulose, and its derivatives for various applications in the paper, textile, and other industries. Due to these ongoing initiatives, the cellulose market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.



Cellulose Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Derivative Type



Based on derivative type, the global cellulose market is segmented into commodity cellulose pulp, cellulose fibers, cellulose ethers, cellulose esters, microcrystalline cellulose, nitrocellulose and others. According to our estimates, currently, the commodity cellulose pulp captures the majority share of the market.



This can be attributed to the widespread application of cellulose in various sectors such as packaging materials and products. Given the increasing preference for microcrystalline cellulose, we anticipate that this segment will experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



Market Share by Source



Based on source, the cellulose market is segmented into natural and synthetic. According to our estimates, currently, the natural cellulose segment captures the majority of the market. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising need for sustainable and biodegradable materials in the production of clothing, paper, and packaging.



Market Share by Modification Type



Based on modification type, the cellulose market is segmented into modified and unmodified cellulose. According to our estimates, currently, the modified cellulose segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the modifications like cross-linking, etherification, and esterification, which enhance its properties and allow for diverse applications.



Due to these unique characteristics, it serves as a stabilizer, thickener, film-former, and binder. However, the modified cellulose segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Modification Process



Based on modification process, the cellulose market is segmented into viscose, esters and ethers. According to our estimates, currently, the viscose segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the growing demand for viscose or rayon within the textile industry for clothing manufacturing.



Its notable breathability, versatility, and silk-like texture contribute to its popularity. Additionally, it is important to highlight that the viscose segment is expected to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Purity



Based on purity, the cellulose market is segmented into above 95%, 85%-95% and below 85%. According to our estimates, currently, the 95% pure cellulose segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the increasing demand for high-purity cellulose in both the pharmaceutical and paper industries.



Market Share by Application



Based on application, the cellulose market is segmented into food, pharmaceutical, paper, cosmetics, textile, and paint and coating. According to our estimates, currently, the paper industry captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that cellulose serves as a crucial raw material for the paper sector.



Cellulose is utilized in the production of high-quality paper, drafting paper, and printing paper, which consequently increases the demand for these materials within the paper industry. However, the pharmaceutical sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising use of cellulose derivatives in tablet manufacturing.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the cellulose market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprises segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the heightened development initiatives aimed at producing cellulose derivatives, which broadens their applications in various sectors.



Market Share by End User



Based on end user, the cellulose market is segmented into textile industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, paper industry, and pain and coatings manufacturers. According to our estimates, currently, the paper industry captures the majority share of the market, due to the substantial demand for cellulose within the paper sector.



This is due to the fact that cellulose serves as the fundamental material in paper production, leading to a strong demand for paper products made from cellulose, such as tissues, napkins, and wet wipes.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the cellulose market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, Asia-Pacific captures the majority share of the market. This is due to fact that it is a central hub for industrial sectors like chemicals, textiles, and manufacturing, which increases the demand for cellulose within that market.



However, North America is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the advancing research and development in cellulose applications in the pharmaceutical and paper industries.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in cellulose market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $144.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $226.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global







Company Profiles

Ashland

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Borregaard

CP Kelco

China RuiTai International Holdings

Dow

DKS

Daicel Corporation

Fenchem

J. RettenmaierandSohne GmbH + Co.Kg

LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION

Lotte Fine Chemical

MAZRUI INTERNATIONAL

Reliance Cellulose Products

Rayonier

Shin-Etsu Chemical

SE Tylose GmbH and Co. Kg

Shandong Head

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Tembec

Zhejiang Kehong Chemical

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