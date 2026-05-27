Tec-Do at APEC: Navos catches the Spotlight as AI Agents Connect Asia-Pacific SMEs to Globalization

SEOUL, South Korea, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The APEC Startup Alliance Forum was grandly held today in Seoul, South Korea. Tec-Do, a leading AI tech enterprise from Guangzhou, China, was invited to attend the prestigious event. Wang Yang, Vice President of Tec-Do and Founder of SparkFly, delivered a keynote speech at the forum, sharing insights on how AI Agents are reshaping the paradigm for global corporate growth.



Notably, only two seats were available for Guangzhou-based enterprises at this year's forum. Following a rigorous selection and recommendation process, Tec-Do was honored to represent Guangzhou's technological innovation on the APEC stage.



As a side event of the 61st APEC Small and Medium Enterprises Working Group (SMEWG) Meeting, the forum was hosted by the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME). The event brought together government representatives from the 21 APEC member economies, startup ecosystem experts, investment institutions, and tech leaders. The discussions focused on core topics including strengthening regional startup ecosystem connectivity, leveraging emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence to empower innovation, and supporting startups in expanding into global markets.



Navos Marketing Multi-Agent System: Building "New Infrastructure" for SME Globalization



Against the backdrop of AI increasingly becoming a core engine for regional growth, Wang Yang, Vice President of Tec-Do and Founder of SparkFly, delivered a keynote speech titled "The Shift from Generic to Specialized AI Agent Redefines Global Growth."





Tec-Do at APEC 2026: Presenting an AI Bridge to the Global Market

Wang Yang, VP of Tec-Do and Founder of SparkFly, delivered a keynote speech at the APEC Startup Alliance Forum on May 20, 2026, in Seoul, South Korea. Tec-Do demonstrated how its Navos marketing multi-agent system automates localized workflows, helping Asia-Pacific brands transcend market barriers and accelerate high-quality global expansion.



Wang stated that 2026 is widely recognized as the inaugural year of AI application, marked by the accelerated transition of large language models (LLMs) from theoretical exploration to industrial implementation. Multi-agent collaboration, he noted, is emerging as a critical new variable in global competition. The traditional international division of labor in the "manufacturing-to-branding" chain is being reshaped by an "AI-driven era of equal competition and cooperation." Consequently, AI is equipping SMEs across the Asia-Pacific region with innovative tools to actively participate in global competition.



Drawing on Tec-Do's practical expertise, Wang demonstrated how AI Agents are reconstructing the entire cross-border marketing chain. Tec-Do’s proprietary "Tec-Chi" multimodal large model was purpose-built for cross-border marketing scenarios. Its Question-Answering (QA) and reasoning model secured the global top spot in the SuperCLUE-Mkt Benchmark, achieving State-of-the-Art (SOTA) performance in core metrics such as market insights and copy generation. Based on this foundational model, Tec-Do developed "Navos", a marketing multi-agent application. Navos compresses traditional market research and marketing cycles from months into hours, delivering end-to-end intelligence that spans market insight, creative generation, ad placement, and performance optimization.



This systematic overhaul of the cross-border marketing life cycle is effectively building the "new infrastructure" necessary to sustain SME globalization. During a live demonstration, Wang showcased how Navos, triggered by a single natural language command, can automatically execute cross-platform data analysis, track competitor trends, dissect viral creative assets, and recommend budget allocations—ultimately generating an actionable "business roadmap."



It is this highly accessible intelligent capability that is turning the vision of "technological equity" into reality. Regardless of their economic development stage, SMEs can now engage in the global value chain on equal footing, benefiting from more inclusive access and significantly lower barriers to entry.



During his address, Wang also highlighted SparkFly, a brand under Tec-Do dedicated to delivering customized marketing services. SparkFly leverages precise marketing insights, extensive global marketing experience, diversified performance data, advanced marketing technologies, and a vast network of influencer resources. To date, SparkFly has empowered numerous expanding brands to achieve high-efficiency growth through influencer marketing and creative content, serving as a vital driver in Tec-Do's mission to enable SME globalization.



During the forum, the APEC Startup Alliance was officially launched, aiming to foster deeper connectivity and resource sharing across Asia-Pacific startup ecosystems. As a prominent representative of Chinese AI marketing technology enterprises, Tec-Do will actively participate in cross-border cooperation and knowledge exchange within the Alliance's framework, driving efforts to bridge the "digital divide" in the Asia-Pacific region.



APEC China Year: Tec-Do Accelerates Value Leaps for Asia-Pacific Brands via AI



Throughout the year, more than 300 meetings and activities will take place, including 11 ministerial meetings covering trade, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and SMEs.



Among these events, the APEC Digital Week in July will spotlight digital intelligence, AI, and data flows. Wang Yang stated that Tec-Do is actively responding to APEC cooperation initiatives. The company is dedicated to leveraging AI marketing technology to help more Asia-Pacific brands transcend cultural differences and market barriers, achieving a strategic value leap from "manufacturing export" to "brand global expansion" and ultimately to "brand pricing power."



Tec-Do has already accumulated extensive practical experience in driving SME globalization and technological equity. Through its "Tec-Chi" large language model and Navos AI agents, the company transforms traditionally complex and cost-intensive capabilities—such as cross-border market research, localized creative generation, and multi-channel ad optimization—into accessible tools for SMEs via an Agent-based model. In 2025, Tec-Do served over 100,000 advertisers. By harnessing these AI marketing capabilities, these enterprises significantly reduced customer acquisition costs in overseas markets while multiplying their brand exposure efficiency.



Currently, AI is becoming a new bond for Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. In the anticipated outcomes of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting concluded on May 19, China explicitly stated its commitment to using innovation as the core driving force to promote digital intelligence across various industries. China also proposed multiple pragmatic initiatives in areas such as AI and the digital economy to drive innovative growth.



Against this grand backdrop, the APEC Startup Alliance Forum convened to build consensus and gather cooperative momentum for the innovative development of Asia-Pacific SMEs. "Tec-Do will serve as an AI bridge," Wang concluded. "We look forward to collaborating with APEC economies to co-create a new infrastructure for Asia-Pacific brands going global, empowering more SMEs and entrepreneurs to achieve high-quality growth on the global stage."



Media Contact

Company: Tec-Do Technology Co., Limited

Contact Person: Monica Guan

Email: brand@tec-do.com

Website: https://www.tec-do.com/



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