Statement from the Supervisory Board of STMicroelectronics

Amsterdam, May 27, 2026 - Following the conclusion of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which took place today in Amsterdam (the Netherlands), the members of the Supervisory Board of ST appointed Mr. Armando Varricchio as the Chairman and Mr. Nicolas Dufourcq as the Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, respectively, for a 3-year term to expire at the end of the 2029 AGM.

The biographies of Messrs. Varricchio and Dufourcq are available on the Company’s website (www.st.com).

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com

For more information, please contact:



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

jerome.ramel@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Group VP Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

alexis.breton@st.com

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