HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 17, 2026, the 2026 Forbes China AI Tech Enterprise Top 50 Selection List was officially released and reported simultaneously via multiple official channels, attracting widespread attention across the industry. As an authoritative trend indicator for the global AI industry and a value benchmark for China’s new quality productive forces, this list brings together top-tier enterprises across all fields including large models, AI chips, AI education and AI medical care.

Backed by the technological leadership, global layout and industrial influence in the AI education, Tianli International Holdings has been selected as one of the 11 shortlisted enterprises based in Chengdu. It claimed three major awards on the list, emerging as the sole enterprise in the educational technology track that has simultaneously obtained top-tier technological recognition, industry benchmark figure honor and globalization certification in this selection.

Authoritative Forbes Accreditation, Highlighting Core Strengths

Forbes China has long focused on the profound changes brought by AI to the business world and its power to reshape economic and social development models. Initiated by Forbes China together with professional institutions, this selection adopts a dual mechanism of “voluntary application and expert recommendation”. It invites senior experts from academia, industry and investment sectors to form the judging panel. Through multiple rounds of screening including big data verification and field investigations, participants are strictly evaluated from six core dimensions: technological innovation capability, market performance, achievement application and practical influence, investment and financing status, sustainable development potential, as well as team strength and corporate culture, so as to select benchmark enterprises that represent the highest level of AI development in China.

The total valuation of enterprises shortlisted in this list exceeds RMB one trillion, covering global tech giants and niche industry leaders including Tencent, DeepSeek, iFLYTEK, ZTE and Cambrian. It constitutes a core AI asset matrix acknowledged by the capital market and industrial circle. Competing alongside these enterprises with hundreds of billions of market value and cutting-edge technologies and standing out from them fully proves the solid strength and unique value of Tianli International.

Three Major Honors Crowned, Leading the Industry with Solid Strength

01 Tianli International: Global Benchmark Enterprise in AI

The title of “Global Benchmark Enterprise in AI” is awarded to top enterprises excelling in technological overseas expansion, standard export and international project implementation. By large-scale promotion of AI education solutions overseas and exporting Chinese AI education standards and products, Tianli International has established itself as a typical benchmark for the globalization of educational technology.

02 Qiming Daren: Enterprise with Breakthrough AI Technologies

Amid the fierce competition in the track of technological breakthrough enterprises, Qiming Daren ranks first, being the only enterprise in the AI education to receive this honor. Powered by its self-developed “Tianli Qiming AI Learning Companion” large model trained on billions of teaching behavioral data, it integrates core technologies including knowledge graph, intelligent diagnosis and personalized learning path planning. The solution has been deployed on a large scale in 107 schools nationwide, serving over 250,000 teachers and students. It has redefined the technical standards of AI education through “independent technological innovation + robust scenario-based implementation capabilities”.

03 Luo Shi: Influential Figure in AI

Mr. Luo Shi, Chairman and President of Tianli International Holdings Group, has been honored as an “Influential Figure in AI”, becoming a model cross-industry leader in AI education. Under his leadership, Tianli International operates more than 60 schools across 18 provinces and municipalities nationwide, serving over 145,000 students. It pioneered the dual-driven education model integrating “moral education and AI”, and promoted the overseas expansion of AI education technologies. With far-sighted industrial vision and fruitful practical achievements, he spearheads the intelligent transformation of education in China.





Empowering Education with AI, Forging the Future Through Innovation

In the selection of Forbes China Top AI Tech Enterprise, Tianli International stands out with its differentiated strengths in AI education amid a list dominated by hard-tech sectors such as semiconductors, biotechnology and industrial equipment, which proves that educational technology can also deliver top-tier industrial value and has become an indispensable key force in China’s AI industry. This honor serves as authoritative recognition of Tianli International’s technological prowess, commercial value and global influence. More importantly, it marks a milestone in the enterprise’s transformation from a traditional education service provider to a technology-driven builder of education ecosystems.

Going forward, Tianli International will continue to delve deep into the AI education. Centering on technological breakthroughs, advancing global layout and adhering to the essence of education, it will further integrate AI with education, boost the intelligent upgrading of China’s education industry, share China’s educational technology solutions worldwide, and set a benchmark for China’s AI education amid the wave of new quality productive forces.

Media Contact

Company Name: Tianli International Holdings Limited

Contact Person: RuoYun Huang

Company website: https://www.tianliinternational.com

Email: huangruoyun@tianlieducation.com

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