Acebet Launches Crash and Keep Digging as New Acebet Originals

New York City, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 20, 2026 -- Golden Frog Inc., operator of the gaming platforms Acebet.cc and Acebet.co launched two new Acebet Originals today: Acebet Crash , a curve-based crash game with manual and auto cashout, and Keep Digging , a checkpoint-based crash variant with a 2,000,000x maximum multiplier and 96% RTP. The two releases add the crash genre to an Originals lineup that already spans table games (Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Craps), pick-style titles (Mines, Plinko, Dice, Keno), and the platform's exclusive PVP format Slot Battles.

Two Takes on the Crash Game Genre

Crash games have been a core format in crypto gaming since BC.Game and Stake popularized them in the late 2010s, with the genre's defining loop being a multiplier that climbs from a baseline and ends at a random point. Players cash out before the end to lock in their return. Acebet's release pairs a traditional curve-based crash with a checkpoint-based variant, giving players two versions of the same risk-reward tension running on the same fairness infrastructure.

Acebet Crash Game

Crash runs on a live multiplier curve that climbs from 1.00x and can end at any second. Players set a stake before the round begins, watch the multiplier climb on a shared screen with other players, and cash out before the crash to lock in their return. The game has Manual and Auto play modes, with Auto running on a preset target multiplier that the system enforces server-side. A partial cashout option lets players peel off a portion of their stake at a chosen multiplier while leaving the rest in play. Players who load mid-round can schedule a play that enters automatically at the start of the next round.

Acebet Keep Digging Game

Keep Digging adapts the crash format around a visible miner progressing through fixed multiplier checkpoints, with cash values shown at every step. Multipliers start around 1.20x and climb through 1.40x, 1.60x, 1.90x, 2.20x, 2.70x, and beyond, topping out at a 2,000,000x ceiling. A probability display updates in real time, showing the odds of surviving to the next checkpoint, which is the clearest piece of data for deciding whether to hold or walk. Players pick one of four difficulty settings (Easy, Medium, Hard, Extreme). Higher difficulties pay more per checkpoint and wash out earlier on average. Maximum win is 2,000,000x at every difficulty, and what changes between settings is how often a run realistically reaches that ceiling.

The name and visual treatment reference the "Don't Give Up" meme, a widely shared image of a man digging through rock and stopping inches short of a visible gem deposit. The joke is persistence without information: the digger has no way of knowing how close he is, so quitting always feels like it might be a mistake. Keep Digging encodes that tension directly into the mechanic. The miner never reveals how far the tunnel runs, and the probability display shows the odds at each step but not when the round will end.

The two new launches arrive while Slot Battles , Acebet's exclusive bonus buy PVP format, continues to gain traction.

Provably Fair Implementation

Crash, Keep Digging, and Slot Battles all run on the same fairness system, alongside Acebet's other in-house Originals. Each round uses a SHA-256 hashed server seed, a player-controlled client seed, and a nonce that increments per round. The server seed hash is committed before the round begins, and the full seed is revealed after it ends. Players can verify any outcome through the platform's Fairness History page. The third-party slot titles inside Slot Battles run on Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming's own certified RNG systems.

Technical Details

Crash and Keep Digging are live on both Acebet and Acebet US . The Acebet platform supports 12 cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, SOL, LTC, DOGE, USDT, ERC, TRX, USDC, XRP, BNB, and ADA, with wallet integrations for Phantom, Solflare, Coinbase Wallet, and Trust Wallet. A stable connection of 50 Mbps or faster is recommended. If a player disconnects mid-round, the round continues server-side and any auto cashout targets fire as configured.

About Acebet

Acebet is an online gaming platform operated by Golden Frog Inc. and licensed by the Anjouan Offshore Financial Authority. The platform launched in January 2026 with slots, live dealer games, and a sportsbook, built around fast crypto withdrawals, Web3 wallet support, and provably fair originals. Acebet.cc serves US players through a sweepstakes model using the same game library and reward systems. Acebet has processed over 40,000 payouts since launching in late 2025. Full licensing documentation is available on Acebet's licensing page. Acebet.co was formerly Acebet.com and migrated for technical reasons earlier this year.

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