BrewDog Turns This Summer’s Global Football Tournament into a Nationwide Celebration of Beer, Bars and Big Match Moments





ELLON, United Kingdom, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrewDog, one of the U.K.’s leading and most recognizable craft beer brands, part of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is launching one of its biggest-ever summer campaigns, transforming bars, retail and digital platforms across the U.K. into a high-energy celebration of international football, great beer and unforgettable match-day experiences.

Built around BrewDog’s challenger ethos, the new ‘Underdog’ summer campaign is a nationwide activation across grocery retail, BrewDog bars, e-commerce, on-trade partnerships and social media — all designed to position BrewDog as the craft beer to drink and the place to watch the game this summer.

At the center of the campaign is BrewDog’s nationwide “Win a Year of Beer” promotion, with more than 2.8million promotional packs landing across major U.K. retailers this summer. Fans who discover one of BrewDog’s special UNDERDOG cans hidden inside participating packs will win free beer for a year.





The promotion will appear across BrewDog Punk IPA, Hazy Jane New England IPA, Wingman Session IPA, Lost Lager and Cold Beer packs and will be supported by large-scale in-store displays, aisle fins, shelf barkers, digital media and national promotional activity throughout the tournament period.

But the campaign goes far beyond retail.

Throughout June and July, BrewDog bars across the U.K. will become destination venues for match-day watch parties, featuring giant screens, themed food specials, pre-booking incentives, giveaways, limited-edition merchandise and guest taps featuring craft beers from Tilray’s U.S. beer portfolio.

Fans visiting BrewDog bars during key match days can expect:

Match-day food specials and BrewDog’s iconic beer towers

U.S. craft beer tap takeovers

Limited-edition merch giveaways

Interactive “Rock. Paper. Score.” challenges with bartenders

Personalized experiences and fan activations

Large-scale screenings and live in-bar entertainment





Lauren Carrol, Chief Commercial Officer, BrewDog, said, “This summer is set to be one of the biggest moments in hospitality and retail, and BrewDog is going all in. We wanted to create something bigger than a traditional beer promotion — a campaign that brings together fans, bars, retailers and communities around shared moments, great beer and the energy of international football.”

She continued, “BrewDog has always been a challenger brand, so the ‘Underdog’ platform felt like the perfect fit. The ‘Win a Year of Beer’ giveaway gives consumers a fun reason to engage with the brand all summer long, while our bars, retail partners and digital platforms help turn every match into a bigger BrewDog moment.”

The campaign also includes:

Personalized and country-themed cans available on BrewDog.com

Match-day beer bundles online

Social-first reactive content tied to major tournament moments

National paid media and CRM campaigns

In-bar games and experiential activations

Consumer giveaways including merchandise and home brewing kits





BrewDog is also partnering with major retailers across the U.K. to secure significant in-store visibility throughout the summer period, including feature displays, pallet activations and event-based promotions designed to drive category excitement during one of the biggest seasonal occasions of the year.

The multi-channel campaign is expected to drive significant uplift across grocery, bars, e-commerce and on-trade channels throughout the summer period.

Promotional packs are available across major grocers and convenience retailers nationwide. Open to U.K. residents aged 18 and over. BrewDog encourages responsible consumption. Terms and conditions apply.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are.

From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007.

Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets.

BrewDog’s future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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