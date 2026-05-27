INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Berry Global Investors Who Received Amcor plc (AMCR) Shares in Connection with Amcor’s Acquisition of Berry Global in April 2025 to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former Berry Global Group, Inc (“Berry”) investors who received shares of Amcor plc (“Amcor” or the “Company”) in connection with Amcor’s acquisition of Berry on April 30, 2025 (“Merger”).

AMCOR STOCK DROPS AFTER APRIL MERGER

Amcor is a Switzerland–based global packaging company that develops and produces packaging solutions across a broad range of market segments, including healthcare, agriculture, and food service. The Company states, “As a global leader in packaging solutions for consumer and healthcare products, our industry-leading innovation capabilities, global scale and technical expertise help our customers grow and meet the needs of millions of consumers every day.” Since the closing of the Merger, the Company’s stock price has declined in value.

If you are a former Berry investor with losses, please fill out this form, email apolk@girardsharp.com, or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

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Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country’s largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

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