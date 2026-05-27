Rocket Lab Achieves Milestone for Missile Defense Constellation, Passes System Requirements Review for SDA Tracking Layer Tranche 3

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it has successfully passed System Requirements Review (SRR) for the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tracking Layer Tranche 3 (TRKT3) constellation. This milestone advances the program that will see Rocket Lab deliver satellites equipped with advanced missile warning, tracking, and defense capabilities to U.S. and allied national security.

The SRR milestone confirms that Rocket Lab's proposed solution meets SDA's operational requirements and establishes the technical baseline for the program. Built on Rocket Lab's Lightning satellite platform, the TRKT3 constellation will leverage the Company's end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, with all major components, including the advanced IR sensors, solar arrays, avionics, optical terminals and propulsion systems, designed and manufactured in-house. Rocket Lab's satellites will feature the Company's Phoenix infrared sensor payload, a wide field-of-view solution specifically engineered to meet the evolving demands of modern missile defense. To ensure mission resilience, the satellites will also be equipped with Rocket Lab’s advanced StarLite space protection sensors, designed to safeguard the constellation against directed energy threats. Rocket Lab’s InterMission Ground Software will provide the foundational command and control architecture for the program, finalizing end-to-end integration and enabling flawless space-to-ground operations.

"Passing System Requirements Review demonstrates our technical readiness and validates our approach to delivering space infrastructure," said Brad Clevenger, President of Rocket Lab USA. "The Tracking Layer provides capability for protecting the nation against advanced missile threats. Our vertically integrated capabilities, from developing the advanced infrared payloads in-house and building the satellites, to engineering the foundational software that commands them, enable us to deliver the speed, resilience, and performance that national security missions demand."

Rocket Lab’s approximately $816 million TRKT3 award builds on the Company's previously awarded approximately $515 million Transport Layer-Beta Tranche 2 program, bringing Rocket Lab's total SDA awards to more than $1.3 billion. This growing portfolio underscores Rocket Lab's emergence as a disruptive and trusted prime contractor for high-stakes national security space programs.

+ Rocket Lab Media Contact

Morgan Connaughton

media@rocketlabusa.com

+ About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is the world’s most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab’s spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus. Rocket Lab is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange (RKLB). Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

+ Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at www.rocketlabcorp.com, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.