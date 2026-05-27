Climb Announces North American Distribution Partnership with Quantum

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) today announced a new North American distribution partnership with Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO), a global leader in data protection and management solutions.

As part of Climb’s continued focus on building a highly intentional line card, the partnership with Quantum reflects a shared commitment to equipping resellers with practical, market-ready technology they can confidently take to customers. Quantum’s solutions are designed to support organizations as they protect, manage, and scale increasingly complex data environments.

“As storage costs, disk constraints, and energy efficiency concerns continue to reshape the market, resellers need solutions that are both effective and sustainable,” said Tony Craythorne, Chief Revenue Officer of Quantum. “Partnering with Climb enables us to better support the channel with proven technologies that help customers optimize storage usage, manage data growth, and reduce operational impact. Together, we’re making it easier for resellers to address today’s industry challenges and drive meaningful customer outcomes.”

This partnership will expand access to Quantum’s full product portfolio, enabling channel partners to address real-world data challenges more effectively, differentiate their offerings, and deliver measurable value to customers while accelerating speed to market.

“At Climb, we’re very intentional about the vendors we partner with,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb. “Quantum’s technology addresses real-world data challenges, making this a strong fit to our portfolio offering. This partnership gives Climb the ability to offer high-performance storage platforms, AI-enabled workflow management, and long-term data preservation to our partner community.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About Quantum

Quantum delivers end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era. With over four decades of experience, our data platform has allowed customers to extract the maximum value from their unique, unstructured data. From high-performance ingest that powers AI applications and demanding data-intensive workloads, to massive, durable data lakes to fuel AI models, Quantum delivers the most comprehensive and cost-efficient solutions. Leading organizations in life sciences, government, media and entertainment, research, and industrial technology trust Quantum with their most valuable asset – their data. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Matter Communications

Sara Beth Fahey

T: 401.351.9507

quantum@matternow.com

