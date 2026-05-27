Wevr and HTC Announce The Blu: Expedition Taiwan, First in Global Series of Immersive Ocean XR Experiences

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wevr, a creative technology studio pioneering shared immersive experiences, today announced the launch of The Blu: Expedition Taiwan in partnership with HTC VIVERSE and the Taiwan Ministry of Culture. Recognized as one of the most iconic and award-winning immersive VR experiences ever created, the newest edition carries the franchise into Taiwan's subtropical seas, one of Earth's most critical biodiversity hotspots and home to the endangered Taiwanese white dolphin. For the first time in the history of The Blu, friends and families explore together in a free-roam space, swimming side by side through vibrant coral reefs, navigating the eerie stillness of a shipwreck, and working together to free an entangled sea turtle.

Director Chiang Ching-Sung of the Department of Cultural and Creative Development at the Taiwan Ministry of Culture stated: “Cultural technology is becoming an important force in driving Taiwan’s content innovation and international connections. Centered around Taiwan’s marine ecology and culture, "The Blu: Expedition Taiwan" combines XR immersive technology with international content production capabilities, allowing marine conservation, local culture, and historical memory to be experienced in a more immersive and engaging way. The project also demonstrates the potential of Taiwan’s cultural content in cross-disciplinary adaptation and international collaboration.”

More than a decade ago, The Blu launched as one of the most groundbreaking VR experiences ever created, inviting audiences to travel virtually beneath the surface of the ocean and come face to face with its creatures, its beauty and its fragility. In the years since it has continued to amaze, educate and move audiences around the world. It remains one of the most iconic and awarded franchises in the medium’s history, with previous collaborations including Dr. Sylvia Earle, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles,

This new expedition builds on that legacy by combining stunning visuals, emotional storytelling, and shared presence to foster greater empathy and awareness for ocean conservation and restoration. The experience builds to a heroic search-and-rescue mission to save a Taiwanese white dolphin, a creature as endangered as it is beautiful. It is a journey designed not just to astonish, but to connect: to the ocean, to each other, and to the urgent work of regeneration.

“This is not merely about watching. It is about having a transformative immersive experience with your friends and family,” said Neville Spiteri, Co-Founder & CEO of Wevr, Executive Producer of The Blu. “The Blu has always tapped into the unique power of XR technology to move people emotionally and create memories. With The Blu: Expedition Taiwan, we bring people face-to-face with Taiwan’s majestic marine species and habitats in a shared experience. We’re thrilled to partner with HTC to make this possible.”

The Blu: Expedition Taiwan, directed by Michal Lovecky, marks the first installment in a new global series from Wevr designed to engage audiences with the world’s oceans. Additional expeditions are currently in development and will be announced in the coming months, expanding this transformative experience to other vital marine regions around the world.

'We are proud to partner with Wevr on The Blu: Expedition Taiwan. By combining HTC’s cutting-edge XR technology with Wevr’s masterful storytelling, we are creating powerful experiences that bring families and friends together while highlighting the importance of protecting our oceans,” said Joseph Lin, General Manager of VIVERSE at HTC.

The Blu: Expedition Taiwan is now open to the public at VIVELAND KW7 located in Pier-2 Art Center, Kaohsiung in Taiwan.

About Wevr

Wevr is a leading interactive studio. We collaborate with artists and brands and co-create immersive experiences and spatial apps. Wevr’s expertise includes interactive real-time 3D, Spatial/XR, Simulations, Immersive video and Generative AI. Wevr was recognized on Fast Company’s list of "Top 10 Most Innovative companies in AR/VR.” Wevr’s world class leadership team is composed of repeat successful technology entrepreneurs, veteran AAA game developers, and award winning artists and storytellers. Investors include HTC and Epic Games.

Media Contact:

Amanda Orr for Wevr

amanda@wevr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/922878ba-913c-44e5-895d-d59839a8ea98