Intchains Group to Present at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on June 3-4

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the “Company”), an integrated infrastructure provider of efficient altcoin mining and staking, today announced that its management team will present and host one-on-one meeting with investors at the Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference, which will take place from June 3-4.

The Company’s main presentation is scheduled for 10:30 am ET, on Wednesday, June 3. Investors can access the live presentation via this link: Virtual Equity Conference.

Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.

Investors can download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting ICG’s Investor Relations section of the website at https://ir.intchains.com.

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited focuses on the development of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition, holding, and staking of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the delivery of Web3 infrastructure services through the operation of a Proof-of-Stake cryptocurrency staking platform. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at: https://intchains.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor Relations

Email: ir@intchains.com

The Equity Group

Lena Cati, Senior Vice President

212-836-9611 / lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

212-836-9610 / alice.zhang@theequitygroup.com