Major Drilling to Release Results for its Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, June 10, 2026

MONCTON, New Brunswick, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) (the “Company”) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 results for the quarter and year ended April 30, 2026, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 after the markets have closed.

Webcast/Conference Call Details

Denis Larocque, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ian Ross, Chief Financial Officer, invite you to participate in a webcast/conference call on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter results for fiscal 2026.

To access the live webcast, which includes a slide presentation, please visit the Investors/Webcasts & Presentations section of the Major Drilling website and click on the link or click here: Webcast Link. Please note that this is listen-only mode.

To participate in the conference call, please pre-register using this Link. Registrants will receive an email confirmation with dial-in details.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the webcast will be archived for one year and can be accessed on the Major Drilling website at https://www.majordrilling.com/investors/webcasts.

About Major Drilling Group International Inc.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is the world’s leading provider of drilling services in the metals and mining industry. The diverse needs of the Company’s global clientele are met through field operations and registered offices that span across North America, South America, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Established in 1980, the Company has grown to become a global brand in the mining space, known for tackling many of the world’s most challenging drilling projects. Supported by a highly skilled workforce, Major Drilling is led by an experienced senior management team that has steered it through various economic and mining cycles, supported by regional managers known for delivering decades of superior project management.

Major Drilling is regarded as an industry expert at delivering a wide range of drilling services, including reverse circulation, surface and underground coring, directional, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole, and surface drill and blast, along with the ongoing development and evolution of its suite of data and technology-driven innovation services.