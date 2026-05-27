UNCF New York Theater Benefit, Blends Art, Advocacy and Student Impact

NEW YORK, NY, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF New York hosted a spectacular Theater Reception and Benefit Performance on Wed., May 20, bringing together corporate partners, civic leaders and philanthropists to raise nearly $40,000 to support students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Held during a pivotal season marked by milestones, from National College Decision Day for the incoming Class of 2030 to Commencement Season for graduating seniors, the exclusive event centered around a special performance of August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone at the historic Barrymore Theatre. Proceeds will directly support UNCF’s ongoing mission to clear financial barriers and guide scholars to and through college.

The true heart of the celebration was the presence of UNCF’s brilliant scholars, prominently featuring the UNCF Gray NY Scholars. Student speaker Diamond Uwawuike, who graduated early from Spelman College this past December and immediately launched her career at VantageScore, gave a moving testimonial. She shared a firsthand look at how the village created by UNCF ultimately helped her "find her song," said Uwawuike.

Furthering the theme of pipeline development, UNCF welcomed Principal Dr. Asya Johnson and inspiring young student leaders from the HBCU Early College Prep High School in Queens, encapsulating the evening's full-circle generational impact.

"When mission and investment perfectly align, incredible things happen for our young leaders," said Diego Aviles, senior vice president, Northeast Division, UNCF. "Seeing our current Gray Scholars alongside the bright future freshmen from the HBCU Early College High School reminds us exactly why this village matters."

The evening commenced with a pre-theater reception at Sky Square, hosted by Mickey Carter and the team at Paramount Skydance, celebrating a remarkable two-decade partnership with UNCF. Attendees also heard moving remarks from UNCF New York Leadership Council Co-Chair Kim Godwin. A trailblazing media executive and the first Black woman to lead a major American broadcast news network as the former president of ABC News, the proud Florida A&M University alumna spoke passionately about how her own HBCU foundation fueled her journey to the highest echelons of corporate leadership.

"Stepping into the role of UNCF area development director at this pivotal moment is an incredible privilege," said Tiffany Perkins. "Just as August Wilson’s masterpiece speaks to the journey of self-discovery, our goal at UNCF is to ensure every scholar has the resources to 'find their song.' I look forward to deepening our community partnerships across New York to amplify this impact."

Following the reception, guests transitioned to the Barrymore Theatre, where legendary actors Taraji P. Henson—herself a proud Howard University alumna—and Cedric the Entertainer delivered powerhouse performances, bringing August Wilson's resonant themes of heritage, identity and resilience vividly to life.

UNCF extends its profound gratitude to the New York Leadership Council, Paramount Skydance and every individual donor whose collective generosity rendered the evening an overwhelming success, reinforcing the timeless conviction that "a mind is a terrible thing to waste."

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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