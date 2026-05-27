Argo Provides Update on Patent Filings for Smart Routing™ Technology

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo Corporation (TSXV: ARGH), (OTCQX: ARGHF) (“Argo” or the “Company”), a leader in next-generation transit solutions, is pleased to provide an update on patent filings related to its Smart Routing™ technology.

As previously described by the Company, Smart Routing™ is Argo’s transit infrastructure technology designed to address the first-and-last-mile challenge for both residents and municipalities. The system helps municipalities provide on-demand public transit from residents’ doors, supporting point-to-point trips and connections to high-capacity fixed-route transit lines. The technology improves service efficiency as ridership grows and Argo’s smart infrastructure scales.

Technology Performance

As previously disclosed, the Company released a performance analysis comparing its Smart Routing™ transit system in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury (“BWG”) to services examined in the On-Demand Transit Market Report - Midyear 2025, a leading independent industry benchmark published semi-annually. The benchmark dataset examined 130 on-demand transit services across 22 countries. Using the Report’s published calculation methodology, Argo reported that its BWG service achieved 10.0 passengers per vehicle revenue hour (“PAX/VRH”), compared with the benchmark average of 2.38 PAX/VRH. At 10.0 PAX/VRH, Argo indicated its service in BWG outperforms the global average by 4.2x, and surpasses the highest reported value in the dataset by over 45%.

Patent Filings

To support Argo’s intellectual property strategy, Argo filed a provisional patent application on April 1, 2025, and subsequently completed Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) filings on April 1, 2026. The filings relate to Argo’s Smart Routing™ technology. The Company is not disclosing additional technical details at this time beyond its existing public disclosure regarding Smart Routing™.

The patent filings support Argo’s intellectual property strategy as the Company continues to develop its Smart Routing™ transit infrastructure for municipalities. The patent applications remain subject to review by applicable patent offices, and there can be no assurance that any patent will issue, that the patent examination process will be completed in a timely manner, or that the scope of any issued patent will provide the Company with any particular competitive advantage.

“These patent filings reflect our continued investment in Smart Routing™ technology that helps cities provide their residents with more convenient transit access to jobs, healthcare, education, and loved ones,” said Praveen Arichandran, CEO and co-founder of Argo.

About Argo

Argo delivers the first-ever vertically and publicly integrated city transit system, designed to augment public transportation and create a network of intelligently routed vehicles that work together to serve and scale to the needs of entire cities, putting people in control of their mobility. You can learn more at www.rideargo.com .

Praveen Arichandran, CEO

Argo Corporation

(800) 575-7051

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. The forward-looking information set out in this news release relates to future events or future performance and includes, without limitation, statements concerning the Company’s intellectual property strategy, Smart Routing™ technology, potential patent protection, technology development, municipal deployments, service efficiency, and the development of smart transit infrastructure. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to obtain patent protection; the scope, validity and enforceability of any patents that may issue; the Company’s ability to fund operations and technology development; competition from other transit technology providers; regulatory approvals and government funding for municipal transit programs; technology performance meeting expectations; and general economic conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in the Company’s securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media Contact: Christina Ra, Argo Corporation, christina@rideargo.com, (800) 575-7051.