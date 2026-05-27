Mike Lindell Media Corp., OTC: MLMC and Mike Lindell Continue Reaching Goals with the Addition of AskChapter.org/Lindell to the LindellTV Client-Media Relationship Lineup

Chaska, MN, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corp., (OTC: MLMC) Announced Chapter has been added to the Mike Lindell Media Corp., MLMC lineup as a LindellTV advertiser.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Lindell, MLMC and LindellTV continue providing the most helpful products and services for our viewers by adding AskChapter.org/Lindell.



More people deserve the opportunity to join thousands of Americans who have discovered that Chapter has dedicated themselves to providing the best Medicare solutions.



Mike Lindell, Chairman and CEO of Mike Lindell Media Corp.,(MLMC) said, "At LindellTV, we are steadily accomplishing goals to have the best advertisers to go along with our outstanding reporting at the White House, Capitol Hill, and the Pentagon. I'm excited to have Chapter joining us on LindellTV as a sponsor. One of the things I like most about Chapter is that they have unbiased Medicare advisors. Their advisors are licensed and put your interests first; no hidden fees, no obligations. Best of all, Chapter’s guidance is a completely 100% free service. AskChapter has a 4.94 out of 5 ⭐️rating out of more than 6,100 reviews."

Visit: AskChapter.org/Lindell or CALL 234 Lindell

Watch LindellTV.com daily. Get some of the most accurate, truthful reporting and powerful commentary in the Nation.

About Chapter

Memoir, Inc. d/b/a Chapter is a privately-owned, data and technology-enabled advisory that helps older Americans navigate retirement. Insurance agency services are provided by Chapter Advisory, LLC, a licensed health insurance agency and wholly owned subsidiary of Memoir, Inc. In California, Chapter Advisory, LLC does business as Chapter Insurance Services (Lic. No. 6003691). The information on this site has been developed for general informational and educational purposes.

Chapter and its affiliates are not connected with or endorsed by any government entity or the federal Medicare program. Chapter Advisory, LLC represents Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO, and PFFS organizations and stand alone prescription drug plans that have a Medicare contract. Enrollment depends on the plan's contract renewal. While we have a database of every Medicare plan nationwide and can help you to search among all plans, we have contracts with many but not all plans. As a result, we do not offer every plan available in your area. Currently we represent 50 organizations which offer 18,160 products nationwide. We search and recommend all plans, even those we don't directly offer. You can contact a licensed Chapter agent to find out the number of products available in your specific area. Please contact Medicare.gov or 1-800-Medicare to get information on all of your options.

*Average potential savings are based on premium, co-pay, and out of pocket savings estimates self-reported by consumers that worked with Chapter Advisory, LLC to enroll in a Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, and/or Part D Prescription Drug Plan. The average is limited to consumers that chose to self-report. Savings information is subject to periodic updates and corrections. There is no guarantee of savings and any savings may vary by policy type, state, or other factors.



ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

Mike Lindell Media Corp., operates a conservative broadcast network that seeks to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as LindellTV in February 2025) and VOCL.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively, the “Platforms”). The Company states that it has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased, and timely reporting. The Company has full access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration, Capitol Hill, and the Pentagon. The Company expects to report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, including Capitol Hill, covering United States and world events and breaking news.

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MIKE LINDELL MEDIA CORP.

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Forward - Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the partnership, expected benefits of the partnership, business strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that the events or results described in anyforward-looking statement will occur or be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, limited capital resources; the need for additionalfinancing; the need to develop and maintain effective internal controls, processes, and systems; changes in general economic conditions; changes in technology; the Company's ability to attract viewers,advertisers, and paid users to its platforms; the number and size ofcompetitors; changes in the mix of products and services offered in its markets; changes in law and regulatory policy; dependence on access to White House events and press conferences; risks associated with operating as a media and communications company; risks associated with operating as a news outlet and social media platform; and disruptions resulting from power failures, cybersecurity incidents, terrorism, or other domestic or global events.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



