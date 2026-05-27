Village Farms International Wins Producer of the Year at the 2026 Business of Cannabis Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced that it has been awarded “Producer of the Year” at the 2026 Business of Cannabis Awards, held during the first night of the Cannabis Europa Conference in London. The award recognizes excellence and innovation in cannabis cultivation practices, techniques, and product quality, and celebrates cultivators who have demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and expertise in producing high-quality cannabis while adhering to best practices in sustainability, compliance, and safety.

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael DeGiglio commented, “This award reflects the tireless commitment and dedication of our entire team, and it’s a tremendous honor to earn this recognition on the global stage. We work hard every day to earn the trust of international partners through our commitment to product quality, safety, and supply chain excellence, and we’re looking forward to another strong year of international growth supported by our expanding customer base around the globe.”

Village Farms has been scaling its international export business since 2021 and recently announced that facility upgrades at its production campus in British Columbia have expanded its leadership position with the world’s largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facility. The Company is a leading supplier of medicinal cannabis to Europe’s highly regulated medical markets, with several current top-selling cultivars in Germany. Outside of Europe, the Company has expanded its footprint into the Australian and New Zealand markets, and has stated that it expects to enter multiple new international jurisdictions during the remainder of calendar year 2026.

The Business of Cannabis Awards is Europe’s leading celebration of excellence across the cannabis sector. Since the inaugural show in 2024, they have become a defining fixture on the European cannabis calendar, shining a spotlight on individuals, teams and organizations driving innovation, leadership and progress across the industry. Winners are selected by a panel of independent industry judges following a thorough evaluation process.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is a global leader in cannabis, plant-based consumer packaged goods, and sustainable innovation. With a legacy built on decades of Controlled Environment Agriculture expertise and Dutch farming practices, today the Company is one of the world’s largest and most profitable cannabis operators with an asset portfolio that spans over 7 million square feet of advanced greenhouse and indoor cultivation assets.

In Canada, Village Farms operates the world’s largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facility at its production campus in Delta, British Columbia, and exports products to international medical markets. The Company is also a market share leader in dried flower formats and produces and distributes some of the country’s highest quality and best-selling strains, including its flagship Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the most widely consumed strains on the planet. Village Farms’ Canadian brand portfolio includes Pure Sunfarms, Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Super Toast, Pure Laine, Tam Tams and Promenade.

In the Netherlands, the Company is one of only ten licensed operators in the country’s regulated cannabis program, and in the United States its CBDistillery brand is one of the country’s premier cannabinoid wellness platforms, and it also holds equity interests in cannabis businesses in Australia and Germany. Beyond cannabis, the Company’s Clean Energy division transforms landfill gas into renewable natural gas, and it also holds an equity interest in Verdexa Holdings (formerly Vanguard Food LP), a private venture pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a premier branded food platform in North America.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com

Danielle Allore

Senior Manager, Communications

Email: dallore@villagefarms.com