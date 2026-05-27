MitoRx Therapeutics to present new preclinical data on MTRX31, its novel mitochondrial-targeted small molecule at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions

Poster to be presented at ADA 2026 on weight loss induced by MTRX31 in an industry-standard preclinical model of obesity

MitoRx Chief Scientific Officer Xavier Jacq to also participate in panel and deliver corporate presentation at Sachs Associates Annual Obesity & Cardiometabolic Innovation Forum

Harwell, Oxford, UK – 27 May 2026: MitoRx Therapeutics (“MitoRx”), a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity, announces that preclinical data for its lead asset MTRX31 will be presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Scientific Sessions (ADA 2026), taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana from 5-8 June.

The poster will disclose data on weight loss induced by MTRX31 in diet-induced obesity (DIO) mice, an industry-standard preclinical model of obesity. MTRX31 is a novel small molecule that aims to eliminate ectopic fat from affected organs by resetting mitochondrial function rather than suppressing appetite, restoring healthy mitochondrial metabolism by resetting the balance between fat and carbohydrate oxidation.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Myo-004 (MTRX31) induces bodyweight loss in DIO at thermoneutrality by switching metabolism from fat to carbohydrate oxidation

Presenter: Xavier Jacq, Chief Scientific Officer, MitoRx Therapeutics

Authors: Xavier Jacq, Roberta Torregrossa, Thais Rouquet, Julien Roux, Rick Cousins, Norman Law, Jonathan Rees

Date/Time: Sunday 7 June 2026, 12.30pm – 1.30pm CDT

Location: Poster Hall, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

In addition to the poster presentation at ADA 2026, MitoRx’s Chief Scientific Officer Xavier Jacq will attend the Sachs Associates 2nd Annual Obesity & Cardiometabolic Innovation Forum (OCIF), taking place on 5 June 2026 in New Orleans, where he will participate in a panel titled ‘Platform Technologies Panel: Obesity & Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Disease’ from 11.40am – 12.30pm CDT.

Xavier will also deliver a corporate presentation at 2.20pm CDT on 5 June 2026 at Sachs OCIF.





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About MitoRx Therapeutics

MitoRx is a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity. This is critical for the 30-40% of patients living with metabolically unhealthy obesity – characterized by visceral adiposity and insulin resistance involving mitochondrial dysfunction – who are at disproportionate risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease, metabolic-associated steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Our first-in-class small molecule asset, MTRX31, targets the elimination of ectopic fat from affected organs by resetting mitochondrial function rather than suppressing appetite. This has the potential to deliver durable and higher quality weight loss, with implications for lower risk of cardiovascular complications and other serious diseases, as well as benefits for body composition and improved quality of life. Preclinical studies showed high-dose MTRX31 driving significant weight loss that outperformed tirzepatide in magnitude, quality and durability after only two months of treatment.

Find out more about our work on LinkedIn or visit our website at mitorxtherapeutics.com.





For more information about MitoRx Therapeutics, please contact:

MitoRx Therapeutics

info@mitorxtherapeutics.com

ICR Healthcare

Tracy Cheung, Ashley Tapp, Phillip Marriage

mitorx@icrhealthcare.com