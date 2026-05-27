Invivyd to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) today announced that it will participate in upcoming investor events in June:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2026 4:55 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Webcast Link



H.C. Wainwright “HCW @ Home” Series

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Monday, June 8, 2026 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast Link



BTIG Infectious Disease Day 2026

Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2026

1x1 Meetings

Location: Virtual



Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available in the investor section of the company’s website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived following each event.

The management team will host investor meetings at the Jeffries Conference, following the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Fireside Chat, and as part of the BTIG Infectious Disease Day 2026. Investors participating in these events who are interested in meeting with Invivyd management should contact their Jeffries, H.C. Wainwright, or BTIG representatives.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVVD) is a biopharmaceutical company devoted to delivering protection from serious viral infectious diseases, beginning with SARS-CoV-2. Invivyd deploys a proprietary integrated technology platform unique in the industry designed to assess, monitor, develop, and adapt to create best in class antibodies. In March 2024, Invivyd received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. FDA for a monoclonal antibody (mAb) in its pipeline of innovative antibody candidates. Visit https://invivyd.com/ to learn more.

This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference in this press release.

Contacts:

Media Relations

(781) 208-0160

media@invivyd.com

Investor Relations

(781) 208-1747

investors@invivyd.com