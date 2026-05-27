TransUnion Named One of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2026 by Newsweek

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is proud to announce it has been named one of Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America for 2026, recognizing organizations that demonstrate strong trust with customers, employees and investors.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps enable trust across key business areas such as credit, fraud prevention, marketing and consumer solutions. Decades of responsible data stewardship, combined with continued investment in technology and innovation, have allowed the company to expand beyond traditional credit reporting while maintaining a strong focus on accuracy, fairness and transparency.

“As consumers and organizations increasingly transact with those they do not know, a reliable basis for trust has never been more important,” said Chris Cartwright, President and CEO of TransUnion. “Being named one of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies reflects our long-standing commitment to acting with integrity, stewarding data responsibly and helping people and organizations transact with confidence.”

For more than 50 years, TransUnion has helped enable trust by stewarding and analyzing data to build a holistic understanding of consumer identity. Today, TransUnion delivers a Tru™ picture of each individual, an actionable view drawn from a robust set of online, offline, public and proprietary data that is stewarded with care. This foundation supports informed decision making across the economy and reflects the company’s purpose of Information for Good.

Trust is also core to TransUnion’s broader approach to responsible business. Through its global impact strategy, the company works to deliver positive, sustainable outcomes for consumers, customers, employees and communities. This includes advancing financial inclusion, strengthening responsible data and AI governance, and reducing environmental impact across its operations.

“At TransUnion, trust shapes both what we deliver and how we operate as a business,” added Cartwright. “We view this recognition as both an honor and a responsibility, and we remain committed to earning trust every day through responsible action and long-term value creation.”

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



