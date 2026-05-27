Dr. Coffee Formally Partners with Mixue Bingcheng to Deliver Standardized Smart Coffee Solutions at Scale

SUZHOU, China, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Coffee, a developer of commercial coffee machine technology, has announced a strategic partnership with the global beverage chain Mixue Bingcheng. Under the agreement, Dr. Coffee will serve as an equipment supplier and technical partner, integrating its smart brewing systems into Mixue Bingcheng's store network.

Zugen Ni, Chairman of LEK Electric and Dr. Coffee; Yanfei Wang, General Manager of Dr. Coffee; and Junwei Ma, CEO of Mixue Bingcheng China, attended the signing ceremony. The collaboration combines Dr. Coffee's manufacturing and commercial equipment capabilities with Mixue Bingcheng's retail footprint to scale premium ground coffee to a broader mass market.





Addressing Consistency and Operational Demands at Scale

As the freshly ground coffee and tea beverage sectors converge, maintaining quality consistency alongside high-frequency output represents a core challenge for large-scale chains. Expanding to thousands of locations introduces operational variables, including high peak-volume demand, regional water quality differences, ambient temperature variations, and high store staff turnover.

These factors require commercial equipment that delivers consistency, durability, and simplified operation to maintain brand standards across a vast franchise network.





Engineered for High-Volume, Standardized Retail

To support Mixue Bingcheng's high-traffic environment, Dr. Coffee is deploying commercial machines equipped with dual-boiler systems and precision extraction technology. This configuration is engineered to handle back-to-back brewing during peak operational hours while maintaining consistent temperature, pressure, and flavor profiles across all storefronts.

To streamline standardization across franchise locations, complex grinding and extraction parameters are integrated into an automated control system with a simplified user interface. This design reduces training overhead and minimizes human error. Additionally, the core components are designed for heavy workloads, heat dissipation, and straightforward maintenance to ensure low equipment failure rates under continuous maximum-capacity operation.

Long-Term Alignment in Commercial Beverage Technology

"True automation is not about stacking features; it is about using technological certainty to mitigate operational uncertainty in commercial retail environments," stated the Dr. Coffee leadership team.

The partnership aligns with the corporate missions of both companies. Mixue Bingcheng remains focused on making high-quality beverages accessible globally, while Dr. Coffee continues to develop smart technology standards for commercial coffee equipment.





As the deployment continues, Dr. Coffee’s smart brewing systems will be rolled out across Mixue Bingcheng’s network of urban and regional storefronts. Moving forward, Dr. Coffee intends to deepen its strategic synergy with industry leaders to develop the commercial coffee ecosystem and support the manufacturing evolution of the global beverage sector.

Media Contact

Company: SUZHOU DR.COFFEE SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Web: https://www.drcoffee.com

Email: info@dr-coffee.com

Contact: Cherry

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