Bioadhesives Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2025-2035 - $15 Bn Opportunities Driven by Eco-friendly Demand, with Plant-based Adhesives Leading Due to Sustainability and Low Emissions

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioadhesives Market Till 2035: by Type of Source, Areas of Application, Type of End Users, Company Size and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioadhesives market size is estimated to grow from USD 6.02 billion in the current year to USD 15 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.65% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Bioadhesives are adhesives obtained from renewable biological sources, which encompass both plants and animals. They employ biological intermediates like starch, cellulose, and gelatin in their manufacturing process. The use of bioadhesives is growing, especially in areas like flexible packaging, specialty packaging, printed sheet lamination, and cigarette filters.

As the demand for eco-friendly products among consumers increases, manufacturers are putting more emphasis on creating bio-based alternatives. This movement towards sustainable packaging, along with a heightened awareness of bioadhesives in the packaging industry, is anticipated to propel market expansion.



The market for bioadhesives has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to maintain this upward trend. Their attractiveness as sustainable adhesive solutions in comparison to synthetic adhesives is largely due to their biodegradable characteristics and reduced environmental footprint.

A key driver of the global bioadhesive market is the growing demand for eco-conscious adhesive products across various industries, including packaging, construction, healthcare, and automotive. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the bioadhesives market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Europe captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the widespread use of bioadhesives in the construction sector, especially in residential and institutional projects. Nations such as Germany are leading the way, capitalizing on their expertise in manufacturing adhesives derived from natural rubber and starch, which are preferred for their ecological advantages and effectiveness in forming strong bonds.



Bioadhesives Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Source



Based on type of source, the global bioadhesives market is segmented into animal-based and plant-based. According to our estimates, currently, the plant-based adhesives segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to their extensive use, as they are free from petrochemicals and have very low emissions of formaldehyde. The rising emphasis on sustainable options and the increasing demand for eco-friendly adhesives have further contributed to the growth of the plant-based segment.



However, the animal-based segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period. This increase is linked to its more limited applications in comparison to the plant-based adhesives. These adhesives find use in specific areas such as wound care and tissue engineering within the healthcare industry.



Market Share by Areas of Application



Based on areas of application, the global bioadhesives market is segmented into boxes and cartons, cigarettes & filters, cosmetics, foil laminates, flooring, labels & envelopes, wood works and others. According to our estimates, currently, the boxes and cartons segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions.



On the other hand, the cigarettes & filters segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, driven by the rising inclination towards bio-based materials in tobacco products in response to regulatory pressures and consumer preferences for sustainable options.



Market Share by Type of End User



Based on type of end user, the global bioadhesives market is segmented into construction, healthcare, paper & packaging, personal care & cosmetics and wood industry. According to our estimates, currently, the paper & packaging segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to their extensive application of bioadhesives in areas such as specialty packaging, bags, cartons, filters, flexible packaging, disposables, and laminating printed sheets.



On the other hand, the construction sector is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, driven by the prevalent use of bioadhesives in the production of wood composites like particleboard and fiberboard.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global bioadhesives market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share.



On the other hand, the small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to grow at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, driven by their flexibility, innovation, focus on specialized markets, and capability to adjust to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics.

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 214 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global



COMPANY PROFILES

3M Company Overview Company Mission Company Footprint Management Team Contact Details Financial Performance Operating Business Segments Service / Product Portfolio (project specific) MOAT Analysis Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Adhesives Research

Bioadhesive Alliance

Camurus

DuPont de Nemours

Everis

Henkel AG

Jowat

Meyer-Haake

The Lubrizol

VYGON

Wacker Chemie

Additional Benefits

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Complimentary update provided for reports older than 6-12 months

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