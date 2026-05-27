Reprogram Biosciences Closes Seed Financing to Advance Tumor Cell Reprogramming Therapeutics

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reprogram Biosciences, a preclinical oncology biotechnology company developing mRNA-based therapeutics to treat solid tumors, today announced the close of its seed financing. The close brings total capital raised to $6 million since the company's founding in 2025. Investors include Unshackled Ventures, 1517 Fund, and Narya.

Proceeds will support continued development of the company's lead program, expansion of its AI discovery engine, and CMC activities.

Reprogram Biosciences is developing a new class of therapeutics based on in situ cell reprogramming, where mRNA-encoded gene combinations, delivered directly into the tumor, activate the immune system by inducing antigen-presenting function in tumor cells. This approach is designed to transform the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment into a site of active immune priming, with the goal of generating systemic antitumor immune responses.

"Many solid tumors remain difficult to treat despite advances in immunotherapy," said Rustam Esanov, CEO and co-founder of Reprogram Biosciences. "Our approach is differentiated by its reprogramming of the tumor itself into a site of immune activation, rather than relying on exogenous immune cells or broadly acting systemic agents."

"This is a first-in-class approach to a problem that kills 10 million people a year, built by founders who moved from concept to in vivo data in six months with unparalleled capital efficiency," said Colin Greenspon, co-founder and partner at Narya. "That's the kind of team and science Narya was built to back."

Reprogram identifies and prioritizes therapeutic reprogramming candidates with CellRecodeX, its AI discovery engine. CellRecodeX integrates multiple biological foundation models and is designed to support candidate nomination and pipeline expansion across indications.

About Reprogram Biosciences

Reprogram Biosciences is a preclinical oncology biotechnology company based in San Carlos, California. Founded in 2025, the company develops mRNA-based therapeutics that reprogram tumor cells to activate the immune system, with a focus on treating solid tumors with high unmet need. Reprogram’s CellRecodeX discovery platform uses biological foundation models to accelerate candidate identification and support pipeline expansion. For more information, visit www.reprogrambio.com.