$93.7 Bn 3D Printing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts 2025-2035 - North America Captures the Majority Share of the Market, Asia is Expected to Grow at a Higher CAGR

Dublin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Printer, Type of Connectivity, Type of Automation, Printing Orientation, Technology, Type of Software, Type of Material, Process, Application, End-User, and Geography: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global 3D printing market size is estimated to grow from USD 18.5 billion in the current year to USD 93.7 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Currently North America captures the majority share of the market. However, the market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The evolution of Industry 4.0 is transforming the operational landscape of manufacturing, production, and global enterprises through the utilization of intelligent computers and interconnected devices. Among the technological advancements in manufacturing, 3D printing stands out, contributing to the innovation across various technologies. Also referred to as additive manufacturing, 3D printing allows for the creation of three-dimensional objects based on digital files.



The creation of a 3D printed object occurs through an additive technique in which a structure is formed by stacking successive layers on top of one another. These layers correspond to a finely sliced cross-section of the structure represented within the digital model. A 3D printer offers rapid turnaround times, low initial setup costs, and the capacity to produce complex shapes. This technology finds extensive application in numerous industrial sectors, including dental, aerospace, and automotive 3D printing.



It is important to note that 3D printers are extensively utilized for rapid prototyping. Since their emergence in the early 1980s, 3D printing technologies have proven to be an effective solution for quickly designing prototypes of production components. However, this technology has progressed to develop various lightweight components for the aviation and aerospace sectors. Over the years, the precision, consistency, and variety of materials used in 3D printing have greatly improved. New aerospace innovations like 3D printed drones are demonstrating how additive manufacturing is transforming UAV design and accelerating the time to market.



Despite the numerous advancements and applications witnessed in the field, the 3D printing industry also faces some significant challenges. Currently, a robust regulatory framework is necessary to safeguard the rights of innovators and their products. Additionally, the industry encounters issues related to copyright and intellectual property, especially given the ease of replication and distribution. While there are certain obstacles, 3D printers are anticipated to be integrated into an increasing number of industrial applications, owing to which, the 3D printing industry is expected to experience considerable growth during this forecast period.



3D Printing Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Offering



Based on type of offering, the global 3D printing market is segmented into printers, materials, software and services. According to our estimates, currently, the printers segment captures the majority of the market share, this trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.



Companies like BigRep and WASP have introduced portable 3D printers that offer continuous operation capabilities, resulting in reduced time for various applications. Such innovations are also predicted to propel the demand for printers in the foreseeable future.



Market Share by Type of Printer



Based on type of printer, the global 3D printing market is segmented into desktop 3D printers and industrial 3D printers. According to our estimates, currently, the industrial 3D printers segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the growing utilization of 3D printers in a variety of sectors, such as aerospace and the consumer goods sector, for producing lightweight manufacturing components.



Market Share by Type of Connectivity



Based on type of connectivity, the global 3D printing market is segmented into network / cloud-connected 3D printers and standalone 3D printers. According to our estimates, currently, standalone 3D printers capture the majority of the market share.



This growth can be attributed to the independence from internet connections, making them suitable for rapid prototyping tasks. Additionally, most networked / cloud-connected 3D printers necessitate a subscription to a cloud server, which raises the costs associated with additive manufacturing processes.



Market Share by Type of Automation



Based on type of automation, the global 3D printing market is segmented into < automated 3D printing systems and manual 3D printing systems. According to our estimates, currently, manual 3D printers captures the majority of the market share.



Nonetheless, automated 3D printers provide features such as automatic bed leveling with enhanced precision and more reliable outcomes. As a result, automated 3D printing systems are anticipated to experience a comparatively higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



Market Share by Printing Orientation



Based on printing orientation, the global 3D printing market is segmented into horizontal 3D printing, vertical 3D printing and angled 3D printing. According to our estimates, currently, the horizontal 3D printing captures the majority of the market share, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.



This can be attributed to the fact that horizontal printing requires significantly less time for printing because of the fewer layers involved.



Market Share by Technology



Based on technology, the global 3D printing market is segmented into stereolithography, fused deposition modelling, selective laser sintering and direct metal laser sintering. According to our estimates, currently, the fused deposition modelling (FDM) captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the versatility that FDM technologies provide regarding the types of materials used, time taken for printing, and the reproducibility of applications.



Market Share by Type of Material



Based on type of material, the global 3D printing market is segmented into metals, plastics and ceramics. According to our estimates, currently, metals capture the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the use of different metals for lightweight components in various industries that are adopting 3D printing for faster production times and lower costs. However, the market for plastics and polymers is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Share by Type of Software



Based on type of software, the global 3D printing market is segmented into design software, inspection software, printer software and scanning software. According to our estimates, currently, the design software segment captures the majority of the market share, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that design software serves as a bridge between the hardware and printing software, offering users the ability to create innovative and complex designs for printing.



Market Share by Process



Based on process, the global 3D printing market is segmented into powder bed fusion, vat photopolymerization, binder jetting and material extrusion. According to our estimates, currently, the powder bed fusion (PBF) segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to its suitability for visual models and prototypes, the range of material options it accommodates, and its capacity to incorporate different printing technologies into compact machines.



Market Share by Application



Based on application, the global 3D printing market is segmented into prototyping, tooling and functional parts manufacturing. According to our estimates, currently, the prototyping segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the fact that employing 3D printing for rapid prototyping offers a budget-friendly alternative for numerous industries. It helps decrease labor expenses and further lessens waste generation during the prototyping of production components.

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Company Profiles

3D Systems

3DCeram

Arcam

Autodesk

Canon

Carbon

Dassault Systemes

Desktop Metal

EnvisionTec

EOS

ExOne

Formlabs

GE Additive

Hoganas

HP Development

madeinspace.us

Markforged

Materialise

Nano Dimension

Nexa3D

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