Smartwatch Market Size to Hit USD 100.13 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smartwatch Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Smartwatch Market was valued at USD 32.01 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 100.13 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.08% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Consumer Focus on Health Monitoring and Fitness Tracking to Boost Market Growth Globally

Consumer interest in health monitoring and physical fitness tracking is adding greatly to the growth of the smartwatch industry. The demand for smartwatches is rising owing to consumer ability to track health and physical fitness using smartwatches. Smartwatches help consumers monitor heart rates, sleeping habits, oxygen levels in the body, stress, and physical activities. Awareness about health and living a healthy life is making people utilize this technology in order to assess their physical status and control their fitness activities.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Apple

Huawei

Samsung

Xiaomi

Garmin

Fitbit

Amazfit

Fossil Group

Mobvoi

Suunto

Polar

Coros

Withings

Honor

Amazfit GTR

Huawei Watch GT

Samsung Galaxy Fit

Garmin Forerunner

Apple Watch SE

Fitbit Charge

Smartwatch Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 32.01 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 100.13 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.08% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Battery Type (Stationary, Motive)

• By Battery Material (Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel-based, Sodium-ion, Flow Battery, Small Sealed Lead-acid Batteries, Others)

• By Battery Application (Automotive Batteries, Industrial Batteries, Portable Batteries)

• By Battery End Use (Aerospace, Automobile, Consumer Electronics, Grid-scale Energy Storage, Telecom, Power Tools, Military & Defense, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Standalone & classic segment dominated the smartwatch market in 2025 with ~61.40% share due to high consumer preference for multi-functional smartwatches that enable them to have independent connectivity globally. Extension segment is the fastest-growing in the smartwatch market due to increased consumer demands for cheaper wearable devices with added functionalities on top of their smartphones.

By Operating System

Android segment dominated the smartwatch market in 2025 with ~47.80% share due to the prevalence of the Android smartphone platform and its excellent compatibility across multiple wearable brands. The iOS segment is growing rapidly due to the increasing popularity of premium wearable products in the Apple environment.

By Display Type

OLED segment dominated the smartwatch market in 2025 with ~68.30% share due to higher quality of displays, low energy consumption, and advanced display performance. The OLED segment is growing at the fastest pace as consumers are demanding high resolution and low power consumption in smartwatches.

By Application

The checking notifications segment dominated the smartwatch market in 2025 with ~33.50% share as consumer demand for real-time updates and alerts regarding calls, messages, emails, and social media increased. Running segment is witnessing rapid growth in the smartwatch market owing to rising health consciousness globally.

By End-User

Male segment dominated the smartwatch market in 2025 with ~56.20% share due to high adoption rates of wearable technology used for fitness tracking and productivity management. The female segment is the fastest-growing in the global smartwatch market owing to increased awareness about the usage of the device for health tracking and management purposes.

Regional Insights

North America held more than 44.30% of the revenue share in the global smartwatches market during 2025. The reason behind the dominance of this region in the smartwatch market can be attributed to the high use of wearables and consumer buying capacity.

The Asia-Pacific region will have the highest growth rate at CAGR of approximately 12.95% in the Smartwatch Market. Factors contributing to the CAGR are high smartphone penetration, higher disposable income levels, and rising preference for wearables.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Apple launched expanded AI-powered health and fitness capabilities for Apple Watch in 2026, improving workout personalization, sleep analysis, and wellness tracking integration across the Apple ecosystem. The company focused on deeper health intelligence and smartwatch-to-iPhone connectivity enhancements.

Apple launched expanded AI-powered health and fitness capabilities for Apple Watch in 2026, improving workout personalization, sleep analysis, and wellness tracking integration across the Apple ecosystem. The company focused on deeper health intelligence and smartwatch-to-iPhone connectivity enhancements. 2025: Garmin launched the Forerunner 570 and Forerunner 970 GPS smartwatches in 2025. The new models added AMOLED displays, built-in speakers, microphones, Garmin Triathlon Coach plans, advanced recovery analytics, LED flashlight functionality, and enhanced running performance metrics for athletes and triathlon users.

Exclusive Sections of the Smartwatch Market Report (The USPs):

HEALTH & WELLNESS ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you understand smartwatch usage patterns including step tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ECG, SpO2 monitoring, stress management, and fitness activity engagement trends globally.

– helps you understand smartwatch usage patterns including step tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ECG, SpO2 monitoring, stress management, and fitness activity engagement trends globally. DEVICE LIFECYCLE & BATTERY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate average device lifespan, battery efficiency, charging performance, durability trends, repair rates, and product return statistics across smartwatch categories.

– helps you evaluate average device lifespan, battery efficiency, charging performance, durability trends, repair rates, and product return statistics across smartwatch categories. USER INTERACTION & APP ECOSYSTEM METRICS – helps you analyze screen-on time, notification response behavior, app ecosystem engagement, and smartwatch-based communication and productivity usage patterns.

– helps you analyze screen-on time, notification response behavior, app ecosystem engagement, and smartwatch-based communication and productivity usage patterns. CONNECTIVITY & IoT INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you uncover adoption trends across Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular-enabled smartwatches along with smart home connectivity and cross-platform device integration.

– helps you uncover adoption trends across Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular-enabled smartwatches along with smart home connectivity and cross-platform device integration. FITNESS & ACTIVITY TRACKING ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in running, cycling, swimming, gym activity monitoring, personalized fitness analytics, and AI-driven wellness tracking features.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in running, cycling, swimming, gym activity monitoring, personalized fitness analytics, and AI-driven wellness tracking features. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & SMART DEVICE INNOVATION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key smartwatch manufacturers based on health feature innovation, operating system compatibility, product durability, connectivity advancements, and ecosystem expansion strategies globally.

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