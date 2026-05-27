Charles IT Named a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® Nationally and in New England

Middletown, CT, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Charles IT has been recognized as a 2026 Best and Brightest Company to Work For® both nationally and in the New England region by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This dual recognition highlights Charles IT’s continued commitment to fostering a people-first culture and delivering an exceptional employee experience.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program honors organizations that demonstrate excellence in human resource practices and employee engagement. With a highly competitive selection ratio of approximately ten to one, this recognition is awarded only to companies that distinguish themselves through innovative workplace strategies and strong organizational performance.

Charles IT was evaluated by an independent research firm across a range of criteria, including:





Compensation, benefits, and employee solutions

Wellness and wellbeing programs

Employee engagement and retention

Professional development and education

Recruitment and recognition practices

Communication and shared vision

Inclusion, equity, and workplace culture

Work-life blend and flexibility

Community involvement and corporate responsibility

Leadership, strategy, and overall company performance









This recognition reinforces Charles IT’s focus on building a workplace where employees are supported, empowered, and equipped to succeed, ultimately enabling the company to better serve its clients and communities.

Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of the National Association for Business Resources and the Best and Brightest Programs, noted the significance of this achievement:

“These companies exemplify the power of a people-first culture. By fostering environments that prioritize their employees, they have built strong, values-driven organizations that stand out as leaders in their industries and communities.”







The 2026 program recognized organizations across numerous regional markets, including New England, alongside a select group of companies that earned national distinction. Charles IT’s inclusion in both categories demonstrates its consistent performance and commitment to workplace excellence at every level.

New England’s 2026 Best and Brightest Winners

C-4 Analytics

CBIZ

Charles IT

Digital Prospectors

HealthEdge

HED

Michael Page

OneDigital

STRATCOMM, INC.







2026 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation Winners

The following organizations were recognized nationally:

2313 Inc; 4Front Credit Union; 5thGEN Inc; Acro Service Corporation; Actualize Consulting; Advancial Federal Credit Union; AEBetancourt; AGS; Air Lift Company; Alkami Technology, Inc.; American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons; American Academy of Pediatrics; American Council on Exercise; American Society of Anesthesiologists; AmTrust Financial; Andy J. Egan Co; Ansay and Associates LLC; Armor Protective Packaging; Arrow Strategies; Asset Living; Associa; Automated Business Designs; AVB; Awecomm; Axxess; Baker College; Baudville Brands; Behler-Young Company; Brilliant; Brinson Benefits, Inc.; Broder Sachse Real Estate; Bronson Healthcare Group; Butterball Farms Inc; C-4 Analytics; Calder Capital, LLC; CapGrow Partners; Cascade Die Casting Group; CasterDepot; CBIZ; Charles IT; Coakley Brothers & Brothers Interiors; Combo Curve; Consolidated Asset Management Services; Consumers Credit Union; Crossmark Global Investments, Inc.; Crowther Roofing and Sheet Metal of Florida, Inc.; Crystal Flash; Davenport University; Dean’s Professional Services; DeMaria; Dematic; DeWys Manufacturing; Dhanani; Digital Prospectors; Display Pack; DTE Energy; Echo Global Logistics, Inc.; Eckert Wordell; EDSI; Epitec; EV Construction; Evantage Inc; Evention LLC; Family Promise of Grand Rapids; Feyen Zylstra; Fleis & VandenBrink; Flexco; Flow-Rite Controls; Foresight; Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park; Gables Residential; Genesis Technologies, Inc.; Ghafari Associates, LLC; GNS North America; Gray Media; Greenleaf Hospitality Group; Greenleaf Trust; GT Independence; Gun Lake Casino; Harbor Industries; HealthEdge Software; HED; Helping Hand Center; Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch; Hinkle + Landers, P.C.; Hollingsworth; Home Run Inn; Honigman LLP; HRPro/BenePro; Hungerford CPAs + Advisors; Hupy and Abraham, S.C.; IDR, Inc.; Inspirien; IST Management Services, Inc.; ITC Incorporated; K-Line Industries; KNIPEX Tools; Koops Inc.; KSM; Kuiper Law Firm; Lakewood Construction; LCS; Life EMS Ambulance; Lifetime Value Co; Liv Communities; LMCU; Loberg Construction; LRS; Lutheran Social Services of WI and Upper MI, Inc.; Marcel Digital; Marsh McLennan Agency; MassMutual Great Lakes; MedeAnalytics, Inc.; Medical Research Consultants; Metal Flow Corporation; MHP Americas, Inc.; Michael Page; Michigan Financial Companies; Michigan First Credit Union; Michigan Staffing LLC; Mike’s Carwash; Milhouse Engineering; Mill Steel Company; Miller Grossbard Advisors, LLP; MIVA; Morae; Morrey’s Contracting; National Equity Fund Inc; Navigate; New Resources Consulting; NFA; Noelle; NOW Health Group, Inc.; NTH Consultants LTD; nvisia; OCuSOFT/SWRTC; Omni Community Credit Union; OneDigital; OneTrust Home Loans; Optimed Health Partners; Origami Risk; OsborneKlein; OxBlue; PADNOS; Paramount Software Solutions Inc; Parasol Alliance; Pegasus Technology Solutions; PennComp Outsourced IT; Plexus Corp; PLTFRM/PRESENCE; Praxis Packaging; Prinova US LLC; Progressive Companies; PSM Partners; PTG; Quest CE; Raken Inc.; Rational USA; Rehmann; RENK; Ridgemont Commercial Construction; Riskonnect; Ritsema Associates; Robroy; Rockford; RoMan Manufacturing; Roncelli Inc; Russells Technical Products; Sachse Construction; Scott Byron & Co., Inc.; Seaman’s Mechanical; Seelye Auto Group; Shift Digital; Shure Incorporated; SignatureFD, LLC; SME; Soulsight, LLC; SpartanNash; St. Ann’s Home; Star Mountain Capital; State Bank of Southern Utah; Stuart Mechanical; Swoon; The Salvati Insurance Group, Inc.; Tommy Nobis Center; Total Security Solutions; TowerPinkster; Towne Mortgage; Townsquare Ignite; Triangle Associates; Trillium Staffing Solutions; Trintech Inc.; University of Michigan Credit Union; University of Michigan Health – West; USI Insurance Services; Valor; Veneklasen Construction; Vensure Employer Solutions; VTC Insurance Group; Weather Shield Roofing Systems; Wespath Benefits and Investments; Willis Law; Willmer Engineering; Windemuller; Windmill Transport; Wi-Tronix, LLC; Wolverine Building Group; Work Skills Corp; WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone; WRH Realty Services, Inc.; WSI; XL.net; Zeigler Auto Group; Zolman Restoration.







About Charles IT

Charles IT is a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to helping organizations operate securely, efficiently, and with confidence. By combining proactive IT support, cybersecurity expertise, and strategic guidance, Charles IT partners with clients to align technology with business goals—while maintaining a strong commitment to company culture, employee growth, and community impact.









About the National Association for Business Resources

The National Association for Business Resources offers a range of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in workplace culture, leadership, wellness initiatives, and organizational performance. These programs—including the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®—are presented in markets nationwide and provide benchmarking for organizations committed to advancing employment standards.

NABR Contact Information: Jennifer Kluge, (586) 393-8813

For more information, visit National Association for Business Resources.

Contact Info



Elizabeth "Betta" Greenberg

bettag@charlesit.com

+1 860-344-9628

Attachment