FTI Consulting Grows Transactions Practice With Appointment of Damon Yousefy as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Damon Yousefy as a Senior Managing Director in the Transactions practice within the firm’s Corporate Finance segment.



Mr. Yousefy, who is based in Dallas, specializes in restructuring and bankruptcy tax and has worked on numerous notable debt restructurings advising companies on complex tax matters. His experience also includes large-scale mergers and acquisitions as well as distressed M&A services across a variety of industries including oil and gas, technology, media, mining and other sectors.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Yousefy will support companies in financial distress on complex tax issues such as cancellation of debt income, significant modifications, liability management transactions, and partnership tax considerations in restructurings. He will also help clients through tax due diligence, structuring, and tax modeling for U.S. and international transactions.

“Geopolitical instability and high energy prices are impacting multiple industries, while interest rates and private credit stress add pressure to leveraged companies,” said Melissa Wichman, Co-Leader of U.S. Tax Advisory at FTI Consulting. “Damon’s track record of delivering value through early tax intervention and his ability to work across industries will be instrumental to help our clients successfully navigate market volatility.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Yousefy was a Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, where he managed distressed client engagements and led multi-billion-dollar debt restructuring and bankruptcy tax engagements. He previously worked at PwC, where he focused on M&A and restructuring tax services.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Yousefy said, “FTI Consulting is known in the industry as a leading restructuring firm, capable of offering clients fully integrated and comprehensive tax support. I look forward to joining my colleagues as we anticipate challenges, preserve liquidity and unlock value for our clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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Investor Contact:

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Media Contact:

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