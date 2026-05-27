Transforming Rural Health Care Through a First-of-its-Kind Collaborative

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ōmcare and PharMerica are proud to announce the launch of the Rural Health Innovation pilot study.

Nearly half of all U.S. counties contain at least one pharmacy desert, leaving millions of older adults, particularly those in rural communities, without consistent access to the medication services they depend on. Traveling long distances for pharmacy and medication management is a persistent barrier for rural populations, their families, and healthcare professionals.

The Rural Health Innovation Initiative is a 6-month pilot study designed to address rural pharmacy deserts by demonstrating a scalable model for remote pharmacy access delivered through an easy-to-use home technology platform.

The model combines medication management, pharmacy home delivery, 24/7 pharmacy support, automated medication scheduling and dispensing, and monthly nurse check-in services to provide older adults in rural communities with consistent, reliable access to pharmacy and care services regardless of their proximity to a physical pharmacy.

The University of Minnesota Center for Healthy Aging & Innovation is leading the pilot evaluation, assessing both observed and reported outcomes associated with the use of the Ōmcare Home Health Hub® to ensure older adults in rural communities have consistent, reliable access to pharmacy services and medication management regardless of proximity to a physical pharmacy, as well as the model's potential for broader adoption across rural communities nationwide.

Collaborators include:

A Minnesota Mayor, Alicia Pearson, is personally invested in the initiative and provides local leadership support.

Ōmcare – Delivering services through its pharmacy-integrated Ōmcare Home Health Hub®, a platform designed to enable in-home care and medication management.

PharMerica – Delivering integrated pharmacy and medication management.





Objectives of the Study:

Demonstrate the potential benefits of a technology-enabled integrated virtual pharmacy and med-management model in a rural setting.​

Evaluate feasibility and scalability of the model for broader national application.​





“Rural communities do an enormous amount of the work that keeps this country running, yet they face the greatest barriers to healthcare. People should not have to travel miles away for healthcare or lose their lives because they forgot to take their medication. We have the tools to deliver care into homes and help people take the right medication at the right time. We can do better, and we have a responsibility to do so,” said Mayor Alicia Pearson.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to changing the way the world cares for our aging and rural populations,” said Lisa Lavin, CEO of Ōmcare Inc. “With a growing caregiver shortage, the need has never been greater. By bringing care directly into the home, we can expand access, ease the burden on families, and deliver a more equitable model of healthcare.”

“Medication access and adherence are critical to keeping people healthy, especially in rural areas where resources are limited,” said Brett Bearfield, COO at PharMerica. “Through this initiative, we’re bringing the pharmacy directly into the home, ensuring safe, timely delivery of medications and integrated management that supports better outcomes for patients and peace of mind for families.”

This pilot is designed to show what’s possible when technology, pharmacy, and healthcare come together.

Potential Outcomes

A rural healthcare model that is perceived as useful and beneficial by older adults living in rural areas.

Indications of improved medication adherence, better health outcomes, and patient satisfaction.

Potential for reduced ER visits and hospitalizations.

Demonstration of a scalable rural healthcare model.

Recommendations to guide scalable rural healthcare solutions in future research and programmatic efforts.





Alignment with National Rural Health Priorities

This initiative also aligns closely with emerging federal efforts to modernize care delivery in rural communities. The Rural Health Innovation pilot reflects the goals of the Rural Health Transformation (RHT) Program and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ new ACCESS Model (Advancing Chronic Care with Effective, Scalable Solutions), which will test outcome-aligned payment approaches. Like these national programs, the pilot seeks to expand access to technology-supported care for chronic conditions that affect more than two-thirds of Medicare beneficiaries. By bringing integrated virtual pharmacy services and medication support into the home, this study offers a real-world example of how rural communities can benefit from innovative care models that improve health outcomes, reduce preventable hospitalizations, and strengthen the path toward long-term sustainability in rural healthcare delivery.

Discover more about the project and follow the documentary film production showcasing the stories and real-world impact of the pilot. (https://omcare.com/rural-health-innovation-study/)

About Ōmcare

Ōmcare is a digital health company Changing the way the world cares® by integrating technology with pharmacy and care services to help older adults live where they want to live, longer. Ōmcare enables a more efficient, tech-enabled care delivery model that addresses workforce shortages and serves as the last mile of pharmacy into the home, ensuring the right medication is taken at the right time.

To learn more, visit https://omcare.com/

Media contact:

Molly Mulvehill Steinke

molly@nemerfieger.com

952-925-4848

About PharMerica

PharMerica delivers personalized pharmacy care through dedicated local teams, serving health care providers such as skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and hospitals. We also cater to individuals with behavioral needs, infusion therapy needs, seniors receiving in-home care, and patients with cancer. With 30 years of senior care pharmacy experience, we combine the personal touch of a neighborhood pharmacy with the resources of a national network. PharMerica operates over 180 long-term care, home infusion, and specialty pharmacies across 50 states. Our comprehensive solutions, backed by industry-leading technology and regulatory expertise, ensure accurate medication access, cost control, and compliance with best-in-class clinical standards. We are committed to enhancing resident health, reducing staff burdens, and supporting our clients' success.

For more information, visit www.pharmerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Leigh White

Leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412