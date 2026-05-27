Papa Johns Teams Up with Disney and Pixar for the Release of Toy Story 5

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 30 years, Toy Story has sparked laughter, adventure and imagination, with the shared joy of pizza never far from the celebration. That sense of wonder comes full circle today as Papa Johns teams-up with Disney and Pixar for Toy Story 5 – hitting theatres June 19 – for a global collaboration inspired by the all-new movie and the universal language of great pizza.

A first for the franchise, Papa Johns brings its commitment to quality ingredients together with the imagination and heart that has defined Toy Story for decades. “This collaboration unites two iconic brands rooted in quality, creativity and bringing people together,” said Jenna Bromberg, Chief Marketing Officer, Papa Johns. “The joy and imagination of Toy Story, combined with our commitment to great pizza is an authentic way for us to create something special – and delicious – for our fans.”

“Toy Story is one of the most globally loved franchises of all time, and pizza has a unique way of bringing people together across cultures,” said Chris Lyn-Sue, SVP, General Manager of International at Papa Johns. “In the first pizza collaboration for a Toy Story movie release, we’re celebrating Toy Story 5 across multiple markets, making this one of our biggest international collaborations to date.”

“Toy Story is beloved by generations, and our all-new movie Toy Story 5 continues the legacy in a fresh and exciting way” said Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy & Events at The Walt Disney Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Papa Johns and bring Toy Story to fans in a whole new flavour – literally. Our collaboration is the perfect blend of comfort, nostalgia and something refreshingly new, taking the celebration to infinity and beyond.”

The Canadian program includes Toy Story 5 personal pizzas, limited-edition collectibles featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, and an in-app game. The campaign will also feature a special custom-animated spot produced by Pixar Animation Studios. The full spot will launch June 1st, with a sneak peek available on Papa Johns Canada social channels.

The Toy Story 5 personal pizzas are all made with Papa Johns original dough which has six simple ingredients and no artificial flavours or colours.

The personal pizza lineup includes:

Space Ranger Roni : made with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella and double pepperoni

: made with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella and double pepperoni Sheriff’s Round Up: made with smoky Southern-style barbecue sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, grilled chicken and onions

made with smoky Southern-style barbecue sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, grilled chicken and onions Reach for the Pie: made with Papa Johns signature pizza sauce, real cheese made from mozzarella, Italian sausage and banana peppers





Toy Story 5 collectibles (Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie characters) available for eligible pizza purchases, while supplies last.

The Toy Story 5 personal pizzas are available across Canada starting at $9.99 when you order two or more from June 1 to July 19, 2026, and 42 international markets for a limited time.

For more information or to order, visit PapaJohns.ca or go to the Papa Johns app.

ABOUT PAPA JOHNS

Papa John’s International, Inc. (Nasdaq: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high-quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavours and synthetic colours from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 6,000 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.papajohns.ca or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

ABOUT DISNEY AND PIXAR’S TOY STORY 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5, and this time it’s Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack) and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins and features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature. The film releases exclusively in theatres June 19, 2026.



Media – Papa Johns – North America

Noomi Grootens

Noomi_Grootens@papajohns.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68fccd3f-7fc8-4533-9988-781ccf26da19