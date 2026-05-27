Context Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced its presentation at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 7:35 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at https://ir.contexttherapeutics.com. Replays will be available on the website for 90 days.

For additional information or to request a meeting with members of Context’s management team during these events, please contact your conference representative or IR@contexttherapeutics.com.

Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Context also announced today that it has granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 146,000 shares of its common stock to a new employee as an inducement material for accepting employment with Context. The stock option award was granted outside of the Context Therapeutics Inc. 2021 Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options were granted to a new employee on their hire date (May 26, 2026) with an exercise price equal to the closing price of Context’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the grant date ($2.63 per share).

The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to continued service with Context through the applicable vesting date.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context’s goal is to build an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE, CT-95, a Mesothelin x CD3 TCE, and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, and plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the ability of the Company and its employees to participate in and present at conferences; and (ii) other non-historical statements.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, and the Company cannot assure that its plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) uncertainties regarding the Company’s expectations, projections, and estimates of future costs and expenses, capital requirements, the availability of additional financing and the Company’s capital requirements; (ii) the timing, progress, and results of the Company’s discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities; (iii) clinical trial site activation and enrollment; (iv) unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; (v) the risk that results from nonclinical or clinical studies may not be predictive of future results, and that interim data are subject to further analysis; (vi) uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process; (vii) the Company’s reliance on third parties; (viii) macroeconomic conditions; and (ix) whether the Company has sufficient funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, including future reports.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary

Chief Financial Officer

Context Therapeutics

IR@contexttherapeutics.com

