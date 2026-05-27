Lawrencetown, N.S. resident wins Trucks for Ducks grand prize, driving support for Ducks Unlimited Canada’s wetland conservation

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) and MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law have announced Michael McGuire of Lawrencetown, Nova Scotia as the grand prize winner of its second Trucks for Ducks sweepstakes, taking home a $240,000 adventure van designed to enjoy the outdoors in luxurious comfort.

“My children and I are absolutely obsessed with the outdoors. We’ve been dreaming about a motorhome. This gift could not have come at a better time or to a more excited family of explorers. We are absolutely over the moon. Adventures with my kids will never be the same,” says Michael Maguire.

“We’re firm believers in conservation, always out in nature and talking about the future of wildlife and the environment. So a Trucks for Ducks ticket made a ton of sense for us.

“And a Mercedes? What an incredible prize. This brings back memories of my tours in Afghanistan, where I operated Mercedes Actros (AHSVS), among other vehicles. The Mercedes was hands-down my favourite, and now I own one. It honestly doesn’t feel real — a real dream come true.

Trucks for Ducks brings together supporters from across Atlantic Canada to help conserve and restore wetlands while celebrating outdoor adventure and exploration.

Additional sweepstake prizes included $10K travel vouchers to one of four Atlantic Canada destinations; Kouchibouguac National Park, New Brunswick, Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Nova Scotia, Rodd Crowbush Golf & Beach Resort, Prince Edward Island, and Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland.

“This campaign is about connecting people with the outdoors and showing how wetlands support wildlife, clean water and the natural resilience of our communities,” said Jamie Young, senior manager of volunteer relations and funding at DUC. “Every ticket sold has made a real impact across Atlantic Canada.”

Since launching in June 2024, Trucks for Ducks has inspired thousands of participants to explore Canada’s natural landscapes. Prizing included travel across Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and the Rocky Mountains, reinforcing the campaign’s focus on getting people outside and engaged with nature.

At its core, Trucks for Ducks supports DUC’s work to conserve and restore wetlands across the Atlantic Canada. These landscapes play a critical role in improving water quality, supporting biodiversity and helping communities adapt to a changing climate. Wetlands also provide recreational opportunities for birdwatching, hiking, hunting, and fishing, while holding cultural significance for many Indigenous communities.

“Wetlands matter because they benefit both nature and people,” said Jodie Hambrook, head of conservation partnerships and public relations at DUC. “This campaign helps raise awareness and ensures we can continue delivering conservation work where it is needed most.”

Trucks for Ducks is made possible through the vision and financial support of MacGillivray Injury and Insurance Law, who established the sweepstakes and helped expand the campaign’s reach.

“We are proud to support Ducks Unlimited Canada and the work they are doing across Atlantic Canada,” said John MacGillis of MacGillivary Injury Law. “This campaign has shown what is possible when communities come together around a shared purpose. The collective support behind Trucks for Ducks is making a meaningful difference for the environment and for future generations.”

All proceeds from the sweepstakes support DUC’s conservation work in Atlantic Canada, helping to conserve and restore wetlands while advancing education and public awareness.

DUC extends its thanks to everyone who purchased tickets and supported this year’s campaign.

For more information, visit ducks.ca.



Learn more about DUC’s conservation, community and education success in Atlantic Canada.

View the 2026 Trucks for Ducks Grand Prize Draw announcement.

About Ducks Unlimited Canada

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the country's largest land conservancy and a leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit www.ducks.ca.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71d91dc1-2e3c-41c4-9756-143cc7c5a3f0