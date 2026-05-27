Quantum Cyber Files Provisional Patent Application for Coaxial Dual-Propellant Grain Solid Rocket Motor Designed to Extend Range and Loiter Time of Defense UAVs

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) (“Quantum Cyber” or the “Company”), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today announced the filing of a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering a Coaxial Dual-Propellant Grain Solid Rocket Motor (the “CDPG-SRM”) engineered to extend the operational range and mission endurance of unmanned aerial vehicles across defense, border security, and autonomous warfare applications.

A Structural Shift in U.S. Defense Procurement -- and Where the CDPG-SRM Fits

The commercial significance of this filing is notable as U.S. defense procurement is undergoing a shift toward low-cost, long-range autonomous systems deployed at scale -- and range extension through propulsion is one of the documented bottlenecks limiting that transition.

Executive Order 14307 establishes American drone dominance as an explicit industrial and national-security priority, directing the acceleration of domestic drone production, expanded exports of U.S.-made systems, and the enablement of more advanced autonomous operations. Concurrently, the Department of Defense's (the “DoD”) budget for the 2027 fiscal year proposes an estimated $54 billion to $75 billion in allocations toward drones, autonomous warfare, and counter-UAS systems -- a commitment that reflects a fundamental change in how the Pentagon intends to fight.

Central to that doctrine is the concept of "attritable" drones: inexpensive, expendable autonomous platforms deployable in mass rather than in limited numbers. DoD programs including Replicator and the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group are operationalizing this model. Operational experience from Ukraine and Indo-Pacific planning has reinforced the same lesson: militaries that can field large numbers of long-range, modular autonomous systems at low cost hold a decisive asymmetric advantage.

Propulsion is the constraint. Small UAVs in the 1-15 kg class are limited in range and loiter time by their primary propulsion systems. Boost-assist rocket motors offer a modular path to extended performance without redesigning the underlying airframe -- a critical advantage for a defense industrial base increasingly focused on rapid fielding and cost discipline.

Boost-Sustain Architecture for Extended Drone Operations

The CDPG-SRM employs a coaxial architecture placing a high-thrust boost grain concentrically around a lower-thrust sustain grain, separated by a proprietary thermal barrier interlayer and transition charge. The design delivers a two-phase thrust profile: an initial boost phase of approximately 3-8 seconds at peak thrust, followed by a sustain phase of 15-45 seconds at reduced thrust, with a boost-to-sustain thrust ratio of 3:1 to 8:1. The motor is scalable across outer casing diameters of 30-100mm and integrates with UAV airframes in the 1-15 kg class via a detachable cradle and release latch mechanism, enabling clean jettison following burn completion.

The nozzle assembly incorporates a high-density graphite throat insert rated for pressures of 3.5-5.5 MPa and temperatures exceeding 3,000 K, backed by an ablative phenolic sleeve. The thermal barrier interlayer -- composed of silica microspheres in an HTPB matrix with alumina and ceramic fillers -- maintains thermal conductivity below 0.4 W/(m*K), enabling sequential ignition of the two propellant zones while maintaining structural integrity throughout the burn sequence.

Strategic Positioning Within the Quantum Cyber System-of-Systems Platform

The CDPG-SRM is designed as the propulsion layer of Quantum Cyber's emerging multi-domain technology portfolio. The Company's System-of-Systems platform currently spans drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, and command-and-control -- covering air, land, and sea engagement tiers. Propulsion IP of this nature is directly additive to that portfolio, and the Company believes it increases the strategic value of potential partnerships with UAV original equipment manufacturers and positions the Company as a meaningful participant in the domestic drone supply chain that U.S. policy is now aggressively building.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "plan", "outlook", and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The filing of a provisional patent application does not guarantee the issuance of a patent, and no assurance can be given that any patent will be granted or that, if granted, it will provide commercially meaningful protection. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) inability to successfully pursue new initiatives; (iv) failure to obtain patent protection; and (v) other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, except as required by law.

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