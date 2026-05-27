Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions Goes Live with Novidea Insurance Management Platform to Drive Global-to-London Market Operations

LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novidea , creator of the unified, cloud-native insurance management platform, today announced that Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions , the highly specialised London-based wholesale broking unit for H.W. Kaufman Group, is now live on the Novidea platform.

Novidea’s end-to-end platform delivers advanced insurance management workflows, international business connectivity and real-time visibility across geographies. This effort supports Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions’ focus on creating a best-in-class digital offering for clients and partners, while serving as a key strategic lever to attract and retain top industry talent.

Scope of Deployment

Novidea works with Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions across three London Market trading entities managing third-party coverholder business, first-party binders and bulking lineslips, as well as open market placements. With over 100 users working across multiple regions, the deployment spans 40+ lines of business including casualty, marine, property and specialty, spanning an array of risk complexities.

Why Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions Chose Novidea

Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions selected Novidea to unify their insurance broking operations and deploy a single, end-to-end broking platform across multiple geographies.

The company wanted to introduce data-rich, real-time reporting that enables more effective business performance management. In parallel, working with Novidea would enable Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions to reduce process inefficiencies and create a more streamlined experience. Time to market was also a priority, and delivering a production-ready system in a matter of months was critical.

Harpreet Sanghera, Strategy and Operations Director for H.W. Kaufman Group International, said: “Choosing Novidea was an investment in a best-in-class platform that gives Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions an immediate competitive advantage. We now have a core end-to-end platform with integrated workflows, connected services, reliable data and real-time visibility across regions that aims to reduce costs and enhance service for clients and partners. Given the complexities of the London market, we are pleased to have delivered the platform swiftly and collaboratively.”

Jonathan Tritton, Managing Director at Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions, said: “As we continue to build our unique proposition in the London market, we are focused on continuously enhancing the products and service we provide to clients, while also attracting and retaining top talent. Our partnership with Novidea supports us in meeting both of those objectives, and we look forward to making the most of the opportunities ahead for our clients and teams.”

Market Connectivity and Placement Efficiency

The implementation delivered a range of features and broking capabilities, including the following:

Creation and management of London Market documentation and transactions, including LPANs, MRCs and invoices

Electronic connectivity via Web Connectivity for A&S, CLASS and BSM messaging

Bi-directional transmission of documents and data between Novidea and Whitespace to place business faster and more efficiently



Continuous Innovation Through Monthly Releases

Novidea’s monthly product releases ensure Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions continues to innovate, with visibility into the latest product capabilities, and the ability to adopt new functionality quickly as needed.

Adi Toppol, SVP Global Delivery at Novidea, said: “Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions has taken a decisive step toward scalable, fast, high-control growth. Going live at pace reflects the strength of our partnership, collaboration and our shared vision for modernising London Market operations. We look forward to building on this momentum and supporting further transformation across H.W. Kaufman International.”

About Novidea

Novidea is a leading Insurtech provider of a cloud-native, data-driven insurance management system. With its open API architecture, Novidea enables brokers, agents, MGAs, and MGUs to modernize and manage the customer journey end-to-end and drive growth across the entire insurance distribution lifecycle. Novidea's streamlined and automated platform fully integrates front, middle, and back offices. The AI-ready platform boosts operational efficiency while providing a seamless digital experience for team members and customers alike. Insurance businesses benefit from a 360-degree view of customers and policies and can access data and actionable insights anytime, anywhere, and on any device. In 2024, Novidea acquired Docomotion, a leading Document Generation platform. The company currently serves more than 380 customers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.novidea.com .

About Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions

Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions is a specialist wholesale insurance broker, helping clients worldwide navigate an increasingly unpredictable risk landscape with clarity, confidence and agility. From offices in London and Amsterdam, its teams deliver expert solutions across four core areas: Property & Casualty, Professional, Marine and Specialty. Burns & Wilcox Global Solutions is part of H.W. Kaufman Group, the privately-owned, global specialty insurance organisation founded in 1969. H.W. Kaufman Group employs thousands of associates and has the capability to conduct business in more than 90 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.burnsandwilcox.uk

Contact

CMO

Julie Shafiki

Novidea

julie.shafiki@novidea.com

7742314567