Civinity to present bond issue to investors

Civinity, a group providing building maintenance services and developing engineering and technology solutions, will present the newly launched offering of a new bond issue (tranche) of up to EUR 15 million under the prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 July 2025 for the issuance of bonds of up to EUR 50 million (ISIN LT0000134413) and their listing on the Nasdaq regulated market.

On 28 May 2026 at 11:00, Civinity Group Chief Executive Officer Tomas Staškūnas will present the bond issue to investors during a webinar.

The presentation will be held in English.

Investors are kindly invited to register for the webinar using the following link:

https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5b3kZtaBRsu6RxLY-0cGvQ

About Civinity

Civinity is a group that brings together building maintenance service providers and developers of engineering and technology solutions across the Baltic States and the United Kingdom. The group comprises around 40 companies and employs more than 1,500 people.

Tomas Staškūnas, Chief Executive Officer, Civinity Group

Phone: Tel. +370 687 10 426

Email: tomas.staskunas@civinity.com





Person responsible for the release of information

Darius Alutis

Phone: +370 613 06 099

E–mail: darius.alutis@civinity.com