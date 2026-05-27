Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GREH) Advances Blockchain-Powered EV Infrastructure Strategy and Provides Shareholder Update

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GREH) (“Green Rain” or the “Company”) today announced that management is evaluating a blockchain‑enabled electric vehicle (“EV”) infrastructure framework designed to support the Company’s long‑term strategy of expanding scalable, non‑dilutive clean energy infrastructure. Management is assessing a blockchain‑powered model that, if implemented, may allow participants to acquire fractional economic interests in EV charging stations and related energy assets. Through tokenization and smart‑contract architecture, the Company believes such a structure could broaden access to cash‑flowing clean energy projects at lower capital thresholds, with any offering of fractional interests subject to applicable federal and state securities laws, including registration requirements or available exemptions.

The framework under evaluation is expected to leverage blockchain technology to enhance transparency, automate revenue tracking and potential distributions, and support more efficient infrastructure financing. Green Rain is also exploring opportunities within emerging decentralized EV charging networks, including models that may allow homeowners and businesses to monetize underutilized private chargers, potentially expanding charging availability in underserved or high‑growth areas. Management believes this approach has the potential to create a scalable, utility‑backed infrastructure ecosystem while reducing reliance on traditional equity financing, including under the Company’s Regulation A program, helping minimize shareholder dilution and better align future growth with long‑term shareholder value. “We believe the future of EV infrastructure may extend beyond traditional ownership models,” said Alfredo Papadakis, Chief Executive Officer of Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. “Our objective is to explore innovative financing and infrastructure strategies that allow communities to participate in the clean energy transition while helping the Company scale responsibly and create long‑term value for shareholders. We are particularly focused on solutions that support growth while reducing dilution.”

Shareholder Update – Special Restricted Stock Dividend Amendment

Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. also announced an amendment to its previously announced special restricted stock dividend. The Company had previously amended the dividend record date to June 30, 2026, under which shareholders were to receive three (3) shares of restricted common stock for every one hundred (100) shares held, representing a 3% stock dividend.

Management has now approved a revised dividend structure as follows:

Record Date: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Distribution Ratio: One (1) share of restricted common stock for every ten (10) shares of common stock held, representing a 10% restricted stock dividend

One (1) share of restricted common stock for every ten (10) shares of common stock held, representing a 10% restricted stock dividend Shares Distributed: Restricted common stock subject to applicable transfer restrictions under federal securities laws

The shares to be issued pursuant to this dividend have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or resold absent registration or an applicable exemption. Recipients should consult their own legal and tax advisors regarding the receipt and holding of restricted securities. Management believes the enhanced dividend reflects the Company’s continued commitment to rewarding shareholder support while aligning capital allocation initiatives with long‑term value creation. The Company intends to comply with all applicable SEC and FINRA Rule 6490 notification requirements, including timely notice to OTC Markets Group.

Voluntary Share Buyback Program Reminder

The Company reminds shareholders that its previously announced voluntary share buyback program remains active and will expire on June 30, 2026. The program is being conducted in compliance with applicable securities laws, and shareholders are encouraged to consult with their financial and legal advisors before participating.

Shareholders seeking additional information may contact:

Michael Cimino – michael@pubcopr.com

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) is a holding company focused on opportunities in renewable energy and related sustainable technologies. The Company seeks to identify, acquire, and develop assets that align with long‑term trends in clean energy and environmental responsibility.

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Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward‑looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company’s evaluation of a blockchain‑enabled EV infrastructure framework, potential tokenization or fractional ownership models, the special restricted stock dividend, the share buyback program, and the Company’s business strategy and growth objectives. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the Company’s early‑stage evaluation of these initiatives, the evolving regulatory landscape governing blockchain technology and tokenized assets, the Company’s ability to execute its business strategy, general economic and market conditions, and competition within the clean energy sector. No fractional interests, tokens, or other securities described herein are currently being offered for sale, and any future offering will be conducted in compliance with applicable federal and state securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward‑looking statements except as required by law.