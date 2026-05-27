Interact Enters a New Era of Growth with Brand Evolution, AI Innovation, and Industry Recognition

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interact, the AI-powered employee experience platform trusted by leading enterprises including Levi’s, Domino’s, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, today marks one of the most significant chapters in its history. Over the past six weeks, the company shipped its largest product release of the year, unveiled a new brand, was cited as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2026, and earned recognition in the ClearBox Choice awards. Over the past 12 months, Interact's platform onboarded 2.2 million new users and delivered nearly one billion page views worldwide.

That momentum has come from launching meaningful AI product innovations, securing strategic investment from Castik Capital, and expanding its team — all in service of measurable outcomes for communicators, IT leaders, and the people they serve.

Enterprise workplaces are at an inflection point. AI adoption is accelerating, but most organizations are still searching for implementations that improve outcomes rather than add complexity. Fragmented systems, information overload, and the gap between AI promise and AI delivery are costing enterprises in productivity, engagement, and culture.

“Every great enterprise wants to give its people the fastest path to the best work of their careers,” said Cindy Knezevich, Chief Marketing Officer at Interact. “That requires a platform that delivers on the seven things employees actually need: communication, knowledge, tools, connection, recognition, growth, and a workplace that respects their time. Most platforms pick three or four. We're focused on all seven.”

A new brand built for the category leader

On May 20, Interact launched a new visual identity and website built around The Companion archetype — a brand position that’s confident, human, and grounded in decades of expertise. The new identity reflects Interact’s evolution from intranet vendor to full employee experience platform and launched alongside a fully rebuilt interactsoftware.com that better communicates how the company supports modern work.

Spring Launch: built for outcomes, not hype

Interact’s Spring 2026 product launch debuted alongside the new brand on May 20. The launch focuses on AI that takes meaningful action inside the platform rather than adding novelty features. Highlights include:

Action Agent — AI moderation that flags or removes inappropriate content before it becomes a risk, enabling governance at scale

— AI moderation that flags or removes inappropriate content before it becomes a risk, enabling governance at scale Workday workflow expansion — employees can request time off directly from the homepage, reducing system switching and creating more time for meaningful work

— employees can request time off directly from the homepage, reducing system switching and creating more time for meaningful work Improved frontline access — streamlined mobile authentication gets deskless workers what they need in fewer taps

— streamlined mobile authentication gets deskless workers what they need in fewer taps Knowledge and search enhancements — Interact’s AI search pulls answers from uploaded documents and connected systems like SharePoint and ServiceNow, eliminating the information scavenger hunt

The capabilities respond to a real gap. In data collected during Interact’s recent AI Masterclass, only 17.5% of internal communications professionals reported their organization was embedding AI across workflows, and 40% named limited tools and integrations as a barrier to adoption.

Independent analyst recognition

Interact was among the select companies that Forrester Research invited to participate in its Q1 2026 Forrester Wave™ evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms, Q1 2026. In this evaluation, Interact was cited as a Strong Performer.

The company was also recognized across four categories in the 2026 ClearBox Consulting Intranet and Employee Experience Platforms Report — the most comprehensive independent review of the category — including Top 5 Score (the top overall score among reviewed platforms), Comms Excellence, Strong Knowledge & Search, and AI Innovator. ClearBox’s review highlighted Interact for “significant innovation, especially around AI,” noting that its AI capabilities are “unusual and truly beneficial at the point of demonstration.”

This builds on sustained recognition over the past year: a Leader position in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Employee Experience for Integrated Employee Workspaces 2025, the King’s Award for Enterprise, and Best Performing Company in Human Capital Management (HCM) at the 2026 Megabuyte50 awards.

Customer momentum

More than 1,000 organizations use Interact to deliver personalized employee experiences to more than two million employees worldwide, spanning financial services, retail, life sciences, and healthcare. Customers including Subway, Baptist Health, and The Co-operative Bank rely on Interact to reach their workforces with the right information at the right moment.

Customer satisfaction continues to strengthen, with new reviews on Gartner Peer Insights this spring and active participation in product roadmap sessions across North America and EMEA. Interact customers have also been shortlisted for several 2026 industry awards, including the Internal Communications and Engagement Awards and the AI Comms Awards 2026.

Looking ahead

Interact will continue to invest in AI features that act on behalf of employees, deeper integrations with Microsoft 365 and other enterprise systems, and the customer programs that have driven its category leadership. The company is also actively growing its team across product, engineering, and customer success, with open roles in its Manchester and New York offices.

About Interact

Interact is the intranet and employee experience platform that helps enterprises give their people the fastest path to the best work of their careers. Trusted by more than 1,000 organizations across North America, EMEA, and APAC, Interact delivers communication, knowledge, and the AI-powered tools employees need to do meaningful work. The company is headquartered in Manchester, UK, with offices in New York, Tulsa, and Manila. Learn more at interactsoftware.com.

Media contact

Emma Johnson

Interact

press@interactsoftware.com