NordProtect opens a new chapter in product development and becomes Coveron

LONDON, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordProtect, an all-in-one identity theft and scam protection service from leading cybersecurity company NordVPN, is rebranding as Coveron following significant product developments. Founded as a bundled NordVPN feature in 2023 and later established as a standalone product, Coveron will focus on expanding its offerings to bridge the cybersecurity protection gap where technology alone falls short.

"We started as a cyber insurance benefits provider for NordVPN clients, then became a standalone product protecting users from identity theft and its consequences, and finally broadened our focus to scam protection. We are proud to say that we now offer one of the most comprehensive all-in-one scam protection services in the United States, and our growing user base motivates us to keep developing," says Tomas Sinicki, managing director at Coveron .

Coveron provides support for victims of a wide range of scams, including romance scams, marketplace fraud, QR code scams, fraudulent credit card charges, deepfake scams, and many other tactics commonly used to defraud people today. The support includes financial coverage and expert assistance allowing to recover as smooth as possible. To help users prevent financial loss before it occurs, Coveron includes a suite of monitoring tools and advanced features allowing users to instantly prevent fraudsters from opening credit accounts in their name or causing other types of financial loss.

"Technology is crucial for protecting yourself from the rapidly growing category of internet crimes. Nevertheless, in many cases financial loss cannot be prevented by technology alone because these crimes are typically rooted in social engineering and target human emotions. Protection is no longer enough — effective coverage and support have become just as essential as home insurance. This is now our direction," says Sinicki.

Recognizing growing cybersecurity investments into protecting the company's assets and data, but not workforce, Coveron entered the employee benefits segment this year. The service offers an all-in-one identity theft and scam protection service through employer paid, voluntary and direct enrollment programs to fit the specific needs of different organizations. The offer includes protection from a wide range of scams and identity theft tools, so employees can feel safe and focus on their daily duties with peace of mind.

Additionally, it serves business interests as well. Multiple studies have revealed that employees often use personal devices to connect to work-related accounts, as well as using work devices for personal use. This is a major vulnerability that increases the potential attack surface and weakens the company's overall cybersecurity posture. Given this spillover advantage in curtailing cyber threats where conventional security tools are "blind," businesses are increasingly inclined to provide services like Coveron as part of their employee benefits package.

Currently, Coveron is available exclusively to users in the United States.

About Coveron

Coveron is a comprehensive identity theft protection service developed by Nord Security, a global cybersecurity leader. With 24/7 monitoring, credit tracking, security alerts, and financial recovery support, Coveron empowers individuals to detect threats early, act quickly, and recover confidently. For more information, visit www.coveron.com