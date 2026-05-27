Formula5 Joins Microsoft Security Elite Partner Program to Advance Secure AI Adoption for Enterprise Clients

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations accelerate AI adoption, securing identities, governing data, and protecting enterprise environments have become critical business priorities. Formula5 today announced it has joined the Microsoft Security Elite Partner Program, an invite-only initiative limited to fewer than 250 partners globally out of Microsoft’s ecosystem of more than 400,000 partners worldwide.

The designation strengthens Formula5’s ability to help enterprise organizations securely enable and govern AI initiatives across complex and highly regulated environments. Through deeper collaboration with Microsoft Security engineering and product teams, Formula5 gains enhanced engagement across Microsoft Intune, Entra, Purview, Defender, Sentinel, and Security Copilot.

As AI adoption continues to expand, organizations face growing pressure to establish trusted foundations around identity, data governance, compliance, access management, and security operations. Formula5’s participation in the Elite program reinforces the company’s position as an AI enablement consultancy focused on helping organizations operationalize AI securely and responsibly.

The program also provides Formula5 with earlier visibility into Microsoft’s evolving security roadmap, enabling the company to help clients proactively prepare for platform changes, strengthen governance strategies, reduce risk, and accelerate secure AI adoption.

In addition, the enhanced relationship provides more direct collaboration paths with Microsoft engineering teams to support complex enterprise security scenarios and accelerate issue resolution when needed.

“This recognition reflects the depth of security expertise our teams bring to clients every day,” said Pete Orologas, Chief Executive Officer, Formula5. “AI enablement without strong security and governance creates significant risk. Our focus has always been helping organizations build trusted foundations across Identity, Data, Cloud, and Security so they can confidently adopt and scale AI technologies.”

The milestone reinforces Formula5’s long-standing focus on advanced security, Identity and Access Management, data governance, and enabling trusted AI for enterprise organizations across industries including Healthcare, Financial Services, and Energy.



About Formula5

Formula5 is a Microsoft-focused technology consultancy specializing in Security, Identity, Data, Cloud, and AI transformation for enterprise organizations. The company helps clients modernize and secure their environments while enabling trusted AI adoption at scale.

For more information, visit formula5.com or contact info@formula5.com.