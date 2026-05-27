Field Launches as the Foundation for Modern Wealth Management

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field launched today as the wealth management technology company building the groundwork for the advisory industry. Led by Bill Crager, co-founder and former CEO of Envestnet, and a founding partner of iAltA, the platform translates, understands, and acts on the data advisory firms generate across dozens of disconnected systems.

The advisory industry digitized individual workflows over two decades — portfolio management, financial planning, CRM, compliance, billing. Each system solves its problem well. None were built to work together. Clients now expect holistic advice across all of it, and the operational complexity compounds. Advisors carry the responsibility for client outcomes, hold the trust, and have been forced to become the integration layer for the industry.

”I spent my career watching this problem grow," Crager said. "The tools got better every year. But the ground beneath them still hasn’t been properly built. Field exists to be that ground."

Field builds the layer underneath. The company's platform integrates data from the systems a firm uses, translates it into a shared language, turns it into firm-level intelligence, and puts both to work where advisors and their teams operate. Enhanced through its recently acquired AI integration layer, the platform extends this foundation further—enabling more intelligent coordination, automation, and insight across systems.

"The advisor has been the one holding it all together, manually, every day," Crager said. "Field puts the picture in one place. The firm sees itself whole. That changes what the advisor can do, what the firm is worth, and how it grows."

Two acquisitions form the foundation. BridgeFT is a wealthtech API platform already serving developers and institutions with multi-custodian data connectivity, normalization, and delivery. Precept's integration technology — including the company's AI integration layer — connects data across custodians, CRMs, planning tools, and alternative investment platforms.

Both acquisitions were made through iAltA. iAltA was founded by Scott Ganeles and Laurence Tosi — co-founders of Ipreo, the capital markets data infrastructure firm — together with Bill Sherman. Tosi also founded iLEVEL, the private capital reporting platform.

"We've seen this pattern before, across communications, the internet, and wealth management itself," said Crager. "When ecosystems mature, the next phase of innovation is about coordination. Field is our answer to that moment in wealth management."

About Field

Common ground. Build on it. Field is building the groundwork for modern wealth management. The company's platform connects the data, systems, and operations that advisory firms depend on, creating the foundation where advice fully interacts with the business the advisor runs. Field is the only platform that does this. For more information, visit fieldwealth.ai.

About iAltA

iAltA is a private markets infrastructure company founded by industry leaders who believe in solving systemic challenges with operator-caliber precision. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, elevate transparency, and empower market participants throughout the investment lifecycle. Visit www.ialta.com.